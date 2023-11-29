Skip To Content
Beyoncé's Mother, Tina Knowles, Called Out The "Racism," "Sexism," And "Double Standards" Of Those Critiquing Her "Renaissance" Premiere Look, And Many Celebrities Agree With Her

"I am sick and tired of people attacking her."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Ms. Tina Knowles had a few choice words for critics of Beyoncé's appearance at the Renaissance tour film premiere, and many celebrities have her back.

Closeup of Tina Knowles
Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood

Yes, I will refer to her as Ms. Tina for this post because respect is given where respect is due.

On Nov. 26, the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé brought together all the "Break My Soul" singer's friends and family, including the former members of Destiny's Child and her mother, Ms. Tina.

Beyoncé onstage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

When Beyoncé finally made her grand entrance, her stunning photos went viral for two reasons: It's Beyoncé, and her new platinum look. (Click here to see the images.)

Beyoncé onstage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

At the premiere, Beyoncé wore a silver, form-fitting chainmail Atelier Versace dress with long latex gloves that matched her long platinum hair.

When Ms. Tina, 69, discovered the criticism surrounding Beyoncé's new style under the bright lighting, she took to her Instagram to set the record straight and shut down the haters.

Variety / Variety via Getty Images, Instagram: @mstinaknowles

"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair and wanting to be white," Ms. Tina began.

Closeup of Tina Knowles
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

In the post, Ms. Tina included a video highlighting several negative comments, including "she's not a Black woman," "she whitens her skin," and "she lied on her origins" before declaring that "Beyoncé is a brown skin girl" and a "brown skin girl is more than a skin color."

The fashion designer and philanthropist reminded everyone this look was always part of the theme. "She does a film called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire, and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?"

Closeup of Tina Knowles
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Ms. Tina pointed out that she was disappointed that some criticism was coming from people in Beyoncé's community. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy," she continued.

Beyoncé with Blue Ivy and Tina
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Beyoncé's mother pulled no punches and had receipts to show where the criticism went wrong. "Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement, clown."

Beyoncé onstage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

"What's really most disappointing is that some Black people, yes you bozos, that's on social media — lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days."

Ms. Tina is absolutely right. Famous superstars have worn the platinum hairstyle from Etta James to Lil' Kim. It's problematic to immediately compare Beyoncé to newer celebrities because you peeped their one-month-old blonde hair on some tabloid. In fact, Beyoncé has rocked the blonde hairstyle long before any reality TV or former Disney channel stars existed on the airwaves.

Afro Newspaper / Getty Images, Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience — here you sad little haters come out of the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards — you perpetuate those things," Ms. Tina continued.

"I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes Black women and underdogs at all times."

Closeup of Tina Knowles
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Let it be known that Ms. Tina doesn't play about her firstborn. She made it very clear that rhetoric that unfairly judges Beyoncé's appearance or questions her validity as a Black woman is nothing more than anti-Black misogyny.

Tina Knowles and Beyoncé
Bennett Raglin / WireImage

A lot of celebrities have thrown their support behind Ms. Tina in solidarity to call out all the haters, trolls, and troubled minds who enjoy holding Black artists like Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Keke Palmer to a different standard than the rest of the pop girlies.

Celebs on the red carpet
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Here's what they're saying:

Screenshot of Octavia Spencer&#x27;s comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of Chrishell Stause&#x27;s comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
Screenshot of an Instagram comment
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com
&quot;Go off!&quot;
Instagram: @mstinaknowles / Via instagram.com

Tina Knowles's original post was edited for clarity and length. 


