Ms. Tina Knowles had a few choice words for critics of Beyoncé's appearance at the Renaissance tour film premiere, and many celebrities have her back.
On Nov. 26, the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé brought together all the "Break My Soul" singer's friends and family, including the former members of Destiny's Child and her mother, Ms. Tina.
When Beyoncé finally made her grand entrance, her stunning photos went viral for two reasons: It's Beyoncé, and her new platinum look. (Click here to see the images.)
When Ms. Tina, 69, discovered the criticism surrounding Beyoncé's new style under the bright lighting, she took to her Instagram to set the record straight and shut down the haters.
"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair and wanting to be white," Ms. Tina began.
The fashion designer and philanthropist reminded everyone this look was always part of the theme. "She does a film called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire, and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?"
Ms. Tina pointed out that she was disappointed that some criticism was coming from people in Beyoncé's community. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy," she continued.
Beyoncé's mother pulled no punches and had receipts to show where the criticism went wrong. "Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement, clown."
Ms. Tina is absolutely right. Famous superstars have worn the platinum hairstyle from Etta James to Lil' Kim. It's problematic to immediately compare Beyoncé to newer celebrities because you peeped their one-month-old blonde hair on some tabloid. In fact, Beyoncé has rocked the blonde hairstyle long before any reality TV or former Disney channel stars existed on the airwaves.
"I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes Black women and underdogs at all times."
Let it be known that Ms. Tina doesn't play about her firstborn. She made it very clear that rhetoric that unfairly judges Beyoncé's appearance or questions her validity as a Black woman is nothing more than anti-Black misogyny.
A lot of celebrities have thrown their support behind Ms. Tina in solidarity to call out all the haters, trolls, and troubled minds who enjoy holding Black artists like Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Keke Palmer to a different standard than the rest of the pop girlies.
Tina Knowles's original post was edited for clarity and length.