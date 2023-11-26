Skip To Content
    Ava DuVernay Had An Emotional Reaction To Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Film After Realizing She Was Also Being "Gaslit" In The Industry

    "What a woman. What a director."

    Morgan Murrell
    Ava DuVernay is praising Beyoncé for her most recent directorial project, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

    Kevin Winter / WireImage for Parkwood

    Last night, Beyoncé held the world premiere of her iconic world tour film at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California and, baby, the stars came out in full force to support!

    Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood

    Ava was one of the many celebrities in attendance and she couldn't help but gush about the documentary after watching it. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the "emotional" experience.

    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA

    "The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond," Ava wrote. "Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly."

    Parkwood Entertainment

    "But then, add that she goes out and performs for hundreds of thousands of people at a genius level? Now you're talking about a phenom — no hyperbole."

    Parkwood Entertainment

    Not only did Beyoncé deliver on the performance aspect of the film, but Ava also complimented the artistic vision of the project — including costumes, editing, lighting design, and more.

    Parkwood Entertainment

    But there was one part of the film that really stood out to the Origin director, so much so that it made her emotional, as if Bey was speaking directly to her.

    Eze Amos / Getty Images

    "She talks candidly about having to fight to be heard as a Black woman leader working at a high level of difficulty. Having to endure being second-guessed often and gaslit constantly."

    Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

    "We actually see moments of this happening to her on camera. People directly doubting, shortchanging, and gaslighting her. I haven't seen that described in a film before."

    View this video on YouTube
    Parkwood Entertainment

    Ava added it was something that she's experienced far too often in her career, literally playing out on-screen as evidence instead of her thinking it's all in her head.

    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    "Even though I have lots of practice with this kind of blatant disregard, it never gets easier to stomach. Neve easier to watch someone diminish themselves by their downright disregard for you."

    Parkwood Entertainment

    "But sometimes knowing that someone else understands the feelings you're feeling helps. In that way, this film helped me. I never expected to feel so seen in a concert film."

    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    We all know when Beyoncé puts something out, whether it's a song, music video, movie, or clothing line, every single detail is intentional. So, I can't wait to see the film!

    Parkwood Entertainment

    To learn more about Ava's response, check out her full Instagram Story below. And be sure to get your tickets for Renaissancé: A Film by Beyoncé when it hits theaters on Dec. 1.

    Ava DuVernay / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/ava/3244457866303368817/