Last night, Beyoncé held the world premiere of her iconic world tour film at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California and, baby, the stars came out in full force to support!
Ava was one of the many celebrities in attendance and she couldn't help but gush about the documentary after watching it. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the "emotional" experience.
"The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond," Ava wrote. "Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly."
"But then, add that she goes out and performs for hundreds of thousands of people at a genius level? Now you're talking about a phenom — no hyperbole."
Not only did Beyoncé deliver on the performance aspect of the film, but Ava also complimented the artistic vision of the project — including costumes, editing, lighting design, and more.
But there was one part of the film that really stood out to the Origin director, so much so that it made her emotional, as if Bey was speaking directly to her.
"She talks candidly about having to fight to be heard as a Black woman leader working at a high level of difficulty. Having to endure being second-guessed often and gaslit constantly."
"We actually see moments of this happening to her on camera. People directly doubting, shortchanging, and gaslighting her. I haven't seen that described in a film before."
Ava added it was something that she's experienced far too often in her career, literally playing out on-screen as evidence instead of her thinking it's all in her head.
"Even though I have lots of practice with this kind of blatant disregard, it never gets easier to stomach. Neve easier to watch someone diminish themselves by their downright disregard for you."
"But sometimes knowing that someone else understands the feelings you're feeling helps. In that way, this film helped me. I never expected to feel so seen in a concert film."
We all know when Beyoncé puts something out, whether it's a song, music video, movie, or clothing line, every single detail is intentional. So, I can't wait to see the film!
To learn more about Ava's response, check out her full Instagram Story below. And be sure to get your tickets for Renaissancé: A Film by Beyoncé when it hits theaters on Dec. 1.