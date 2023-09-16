  • VMAs badge

Tiffany Haddish Responded After People Noticed Her Cringey Behavior At The MTV VMAs

It's giving Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Tiffany Haddish has responded after being called out for her behavior toward Shakira and other celebrities at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

tiffany wearing a sheer lace dress at the vmas
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Shakira was honored with the Video Vanguard Award this year and won Best Collaboration for "TQG" with Karol G. However, it was almost overshadowed by all the Colombian singer's unexpected interactions with Tiffany.

shakira holding up her awards
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for MTV

Here's Tiffany apparently photobombing Shakira backstage when she posed with her awards:

tiffany walking into the photo frame
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for MTV

Here's Tiffany apparently photobombing Shakira and Karol G:

tiffany looking adoringly at shakira and karol g as they pose for a photo
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Here's Tiffany getting silly with Karol G and Nelly Furtado:

tiffany inserting herself into the frame and showing her back side
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

There's also this video where Tiffany repeatedly called out "Shakira, Shakira!" like Wyclef Jean did in the 2005 hit "Hips Don't Lie."

@shakira / Via media.giphy.com

It seriously reminded me of Cara Delevingne's odd behavior toward Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

cara holing out the fabric of megan&#x27;s dress as she poses for a photo
Mindy Small / FilmMagic

And, certainly, people called out Tiffany's behavior that night:

Twitter: @ScottieBeam

Twitter: @arianaunext

Tiffany was seriously off the chain at the VMAs — and not just with Shakira. She went ham when Rema and Selena Gomez accepted the Best Afrobeats award for "Calm Down."

tiffany yelling as rema gives his acceptance speech
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

She was also seen screaming while GloRilla presented an award:

MTV / Via Twitter: @mrtryfe

And she was popping off during Doja Cat's "Attention" performance:

MTV / Via Twitter: @youwereoffkey

Now, Tiffany has responded to the reactions on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to [sic] much, All of y'all better be buying @shakira new album!"

closeup of tiffany
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

"This experience has Aloud [sic] me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank You 🙏 Shana Tova"

Twitter: @TiffanyHaddish
Shana Tova means "Happy New Year" in Hebrew, as Tiffany celebrates the high holiday, Rosh Hashana. After discovering her family's Jewish roots, she had her Bat Mitzvah on her 40th birthday and celebrates Shabbat dinner every Friday.

Tiffany later responded with another post addressing the viral moment. "When people make videos about me or talk about me good or bad," she began, "I just think, 'Thank you all for making me more famous and relevant.' I see it’s driving the enemy crazy 'cause they really want to be where I am, It will never happen."

Twitter: @TiffanyHaddish

Tiffany was truly on another level at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

tiffany cheering loudly as rema accepts his award
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

