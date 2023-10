"This is a go-to product, people. Now when I was young, Life Savers came in a roll. But I think the mothers of the world have cracked down on potentially unhygienic presentation of a traditional roll of Live Savers," he told First We Feast , which is owned by BuzzFeed, in May. Bill later went on to say, "When you taste a candy, like this exquisite Life Saver, it's getting you deep in your brain, man. If we can go back in time, hang out with Og the cave guy [and] Ogette the cave woman, and showed them Life Savers, they'd be like, 'Wow man, man from the future, this rocks. How long do I have to wait?' Well, if you're a cave guy in Northern France, I guess, like, 17,000 years or something."