Here Are The Funniest Tweets About Taylor Swift Name-Dropping Charlie Puth On "The Tortured Poets Department"

"Making an album called 'The Tortured Poets Department' and then name-dropping Charlie Puth has got to be one of the funniest things anyone could do."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

As a Charlie Puth fan, I'm enjoying this moment he's having thanks to Taylor Swift and her fandom.

Charlie Puth wearing a black jacket and a necklace, smiling at an event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department is finally here, and whether or not you're listening to her surprise double album, you've heard all about poignant lyrics and possible references.

Taylor Swift performs in a sparkling bodysuit on stage
Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

There's a possible reference to her past relationship with The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy in "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys," "Down Bad," and "But Daddy I Love Him."

Man in a suit performing on stage with a microphone and band equipment in the background
Harmony Gerber / Getty Images

There are possible references to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the songs "So Long, London" and "Fresh Out The Slammer," with the latter song also seemingly referring to Matty.

The song "The Alchemy" uses football metaphors, which makes it a possible reference to her current relationship with Travis Kelce.

NFL player in uniform with number 87 on jersey, holding helmet
Michael Owens / Getty Images

But the big shocker wasn't a "possible" reference or dissected lyric alluding to a past/current relationship; it was the outright name-drop of Charlie Puth in the album's title track.

Person with arms open wide standing behind a piano on stage, wearing a sparkly jacket
Shannon Finney / Getty Images

Once everyone heard the line, "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," the internet couldn't stop talking about Charlie.

Person with a surprised expression wearing a unique cut-out patterned outfit
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Charlie Puth is a talented, award-winning singer-songwriter with perfect pitch who sometimes makes entire songs from random sounds and shows off the process on TikTok. Now, thanks to Taylor's quick reference, his Instagram and Twitter accounts are flooded with new fans, and it's hilarious.

Taylor says you should be a bigger artist and we all agree 🤍

— kaitlyn | TTPD 🤍 ⸆⸉ (@kaitsversionx) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @kaitsversionx

Here are the funniest reactions to Charlie Puth's name drop in The Tortured Poets Department.

Charlie Puth rn pic.twitter.com/XZ3ATQIR2m

— Emily (@emilybernay) April 19, 2024
NBA/Twitter: @emilybernay

“We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist” is truly the last thing I thought I’d ever hear Taylor Swift sing in a Taylor Swift song.

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @alexandergold

We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist pic.twitter.com/JVv5lJaT5d

— 💫 (@heyjaeee) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @heyjaeee

.@taylorswift13 that charlie puth lyric is actually real omg pic.twitter.com/wFmAPBwd3G

— gaspar (@gaspybaby) April 19, 2024
FX/Twitter: @gaspybaby

Being the only two people on earth who think Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist is the most romantic thing I can think of https://t.co/NXu5xnOpTq

— serena shahidi (@glamdemon2004) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @glamdemon2004

Charlie Puth when he wakes up in the morning & sees a ton of streams on his music pic.twitter.com/uJUvfux7fi

— rebecca. (@bigrapputation) April 19, 2024
CW/Twitter: @bigrapputation

making an album called the tortured poets department and then name dropping charlie puth has got to be one of the funniest things anyone could do

— elowee 2 PAIRS FASHION TIGHTS (@comfortabandon) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @comfortabandon

charlie puth right now: pic.twitter.com/6L1qyxDNM7

— veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) April 19, 2024
Netflix/Twitter: @thisisvertrying

DID SHE CALL CHARLIE PUTH A FLOP- pic.twitter.com/SEPpeFVvDC

— swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @swifferstruggle

“We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.” Okay then collab with him instead of Jack for the 900th time 😤 pic.twitter.com/KhCQQQLD1k

— Ira (@iramadisonthree) April 17, 2024
Zeus Network/Twitter: @iramadisonthree

it’s so funny because Taylor could have made literally anyone a bigger artist by namedropping them and she picked Charlie Puth, the 111th most streamed artist in the world

— keegan (@FranziaMom) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @FranziaMom

You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artistpic.twitter.com/Sc8Q0rTtic

— brendan radecki (@brendanradecki) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @brendanradecki

“we declared charlie puth
should be a bigger artist”
being an actual lyric in the new taylor album LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/z5LQ4RH1uB

— 🕯️ (@crownofcloud) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @crownofcloud

charlie puth rn: #TSTTPD #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT
pic.twitter.com/n1XemZXRGh

— dani 🍉 (@__daniellle__) April 19, 2024
CBS/Twitter: @__daniellle__

daddies, people who live in florida and texas, charlie puth, small men, black dogs, people named clara, chloe, sam, sophia, marcus, aimee, cassandra, peter, and robin last night pic.twitter.com/bNuRo5jt3s

— paris rae 🍉 (@parisrae13) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @parisrae13

What's your favorite line or reference from The Tortured Poets Department?

