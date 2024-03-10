Hot Topic
The 2024 Academy Awards are finally here, and you know what's better than a stylish celebrity walking on the red carpet — a celeb with their significant other walking together!
Here are all the stylish couples on the red carpet:
6. Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
7. Simon Halls and Matt Bomer
8. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
9. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
10. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa
11. Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera
12. Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali
13. Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch
14. Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit
15. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
16. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
17. Meegan Hodges and Slash
18. Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo
19. Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
20. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
21. Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti
22. Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
23. Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
24. Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
25. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
26. Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek
27. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
28. Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
29. Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell
