  • Oscars badge

2024 Oscars: Celebrity Couples On The Red Carpet

It's double the slay, double the fun.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Academy Awards are finally here, and you know what's better than a stylish celebrity walking on the red carpet — a celeb with their significant other walking together!

Here are all the stylish couples on the red carpet:

1. Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

2. Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
3. Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

4. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
John Shearer / WireImage

5. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

6. Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

7. Simon Halls and Matt Bomer

Simon Halls and Matt Bomer
John Shearer / WireImage

8. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

9. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

10. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

11. Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

12. Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali

Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

13. Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch

Catherine O&#x27;Hara and Bo Welch
John Shearer / WireImage

14. Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

15. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

16. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

17. Meegan Hodges and Slash

Meegan Hodges and Slash
John Shearer / WireImage

18. Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo

Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

19. Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

20. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

21. Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

22. Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

23. Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
John Shearer / WireImage

24. Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

25. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

26. Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek

Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek
John Shearer / WireImage

27. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

28. Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

29. Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell

Maggie Baird and Patrick O&#x27;Connell
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

