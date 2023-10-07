  • Viral badge

People Are Reacting To Olivia Wilde Posting Her Thoughts On Taylor Swift's Dating Choices, And It's Not Looking Too Good

It was a tweet that launched a thousand ships.

by Mychal Thompson

Olivia Wilde recently shared her two cents on who Taylor Swift should date — and now, the internet is going wild.

It all started when Olivia shared a tweet from Dutch actor Katja Herbers on her Instagram stories.

Katja is an actor known for the series Manhattan, Evil, and Season 2 of HBO drama, Westworld.

The tweet read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist."

In the original thread, Katja continued, "Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally, and the world would be saved." Katja's Instagram bio shows she is a climate activist and an extinction rebel.

But, of course, the fans mostly took notice of Olivia's retweet and began to speculate why she posted it. There were A LOT of mixed reactions.

Most folks thought Olivia was joking because of all the attention Taylor's relationship with football player Travis Kelce is getting:

Others had different thoughts about Olivia's comment:

The good news is that Katja's original intention for the tweet is in full effect. New awareness is now being brought to the climate crisis.

Check out this hilarious mockup of a Us Weekly cover by @weareyellowdot with Taylor dating Dr. Peter Kalmus. Dr. Kalmus is a climate scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory who uses "satellite data and models to study the rapidly changing Earth, focusing on biodiversity forecasting, clouds, and severe weather."

What do you think were Olivia's intentions in sharing the tweet? Share it in the comments below.