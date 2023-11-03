LaNisha Cole perfectly fired back at a troll who claimed she was turning her daughter against her famous father.
You might know LaNisha from her eight-year career as a rotating model on The Price Is Right and, for nostalgic millennials like myself, as the beautiful woman in Pharrell's Frontin' music video in 2003.
Many possibly know her as the 41-year-old model who shares a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with TV host and actor Nick Cannon.
While Onyx Ice is LaNisha's only child, she is one of Nick's 12 children whom he shares with six women.
It's not a secret that Nick has a big family, and he's even spoken out about feeling guilty for not spending enough time with his children, though that doesn't mean he spends no time with them at all.
Unfortunately, back in April, people took notice when Nick attempted to name all of his children in order of their birthdays on The Howard Stern Show, and he accidentally left out Onyx.
Nick's forgetful moment led to speculation that LaNisha was intentionally shading him when she posted a story shortly after, writing, "My whole world… the most beautiful little girl. I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her."
Then, when LaNisha began posting consistent photos of her and Onyx with her boyfriend, Brian Kuba, speculation continued that she was still shading Nick and trying to keep him out of the picture.
Now, LaNisha's rightfully had enough of the criticism. She clapped back when an Instagram user wrote, "Typical Black woman, hope you don't turn her against her real dad because he is a good man, remember you're [the] one who step out of the relationship. He loves his children's and he take care of everyone."
LaNisha responded, "Y'all take any opportunity to shit on Black women. She has her relationship with her father, which he himself speaks on. He absolutely loves ALL of his children, which is evident."
"I go out of my way to make sure that he has his time with her, and I would never speak negatively about him or make Onyx feel anything other than love for her dad. It's nothing but love on the days he comes to pick her up. Please stay off my page and leave Black women alone."
To address the inclusion of her boyfriend in Onyx's life, LaNisha posted another message on IG stories, writing that "[her daughter] has her Dad in her life AND her Baba Bee @brianpaulkuba" and how the fans' stories about other people who stepped up to help raise them resonated with her.
LaNisha shared a new interaction with the troll where he urged her to get back with Nick because he "bought a G wagon" for the mother of one of his children, including that he was also her fan. LaNisha shot that nonsense down too.
LaNisha's response shows that Brian's presence in Onyx's life doesn't have to be a dig at her father. Not every family photo and podcast interview has to be a negative comment about her relationship with Nick — and it certainly will never warrant misogyny.
And her fans have her back:
And finally, I had to include this cute moment pointed out by her fan on Instagram.