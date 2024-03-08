Let's be honest: Black History Month might've been a day longer this year, but we must keep the party going. So, why not spice up the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an all-Black cast of heroes and villains?
Note: If this really happened, it would put the fandoms into chaos, but as Thanos said, "Fun Isn’t Something One Considers When Balancing The Universe. But This… Does Put A Smile On My Face."
Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.