There are two things I'll forever struggle to give up: french fries and being completely enamored by Julia Fox's fashion.

Julia Fox poses in a unique sheer, shimmery dress with matching knee-high boots at a fashion event
My friends think I'm secretly on Julia's payroll because I have yet to miss a moment when she surprised (or not surprised) us with a "what in the world is she wearing" moment.

Woman in unique cutout dress walking on sidewalk, holding clutch
When she had the horsetail and butt cutouts, I was there.

Person in a black hooded outfit with a long ponytail accessory posing next to a car
I was also there when she covered her body in strands of hair.

A person in a strapless leather dress and heels walks with a translucent handbag
And when she wore hair extensions on her shoes, yes, I was there.

Woman in black biker jacket and mini skirt with white blouse, holding a patterned bag, stands on a city street
So, when she debuted one of her most controversial looks, I felt it was my civic duty to be gawked and gagged by the fashion enigma yet again.

Julia rocked platinum blonde hair and her signature bleached eyebrows.

She complemented the ensemble with a tasteful black blazer.

Close-up of a person wearing a black blazer with a unique lapel cut, partially obscuring their face
Julia also added a cute black mini purse.

Close-up of a small black textured handbag with metal details, hanging off a folded arm
And she paired some casual Jimmy Choo pumps with it, so it appeared to be business as usual.

Person in tattooed heels with intricate designs walking on pavement
However, the type of business Julia deals with is "OMG Fashun" — so you know there's always more.

Julia wore a hairy flesh-colored bikini with realistic details of nipples and a sewn-up vagina labeled "closed."

Person posing in an oversized blazer and draped skirt, with a confident stance in front of a gate
Based on Julia's previous looks, this is her next step in celebrating freedom of nudity, destigmatizing body hair, and embracing womanhood.

Woman in a black blazer and white draped skirt posing outdoors
Her fashion and femininity are for her and not for you. In an Elle interview, she said about dating men, "I want to be left alone. Like, don't talk to me, don't look at me, don't bother me." So, the "closed" label makes a lot of sense.

Person in a strapless, sheer dress with a faux-fur coat, posing with one hand on hip
If anyone would take the celebrity free-the-nipple trend to the next level, it would be Julia.

If restaurants stop selling french fries and Julia loses interest in fashion, I promise I'll move on. Until then, stay tuned for her next look.

Woman making a playful expression and hand gesture, wearing a black outfit with a white collar
