There are two things I'll forever struggle to give up: french fries and being completely enamored by Julia Fox's fashion.
My friends think I'm secretly on Julia's payroll because I have yet to miss a moment when she surprised (or not surprised) us with a "what in the world is she wearing" moment.
When she had the horsetail and butt cutouts, I was there.
I was also there when she covered her body in strands of hair.
And when she wore hair extensions on her shoes, yes, I was there.
So, when she debuted one of her most controversial looks, I felt it was my civic duty to be gawked and gagged by the fashion enigma yet again.
Julia rocked platinum blonde hair and her signature bleached eyebrows.
She complemented the ensemble with a tasteful black blazer.
Julia also added a cute black mini purse.
And she paired some casual Jimmy Choo pumps with it, so it appeared to be business as usual.
However, the type of business Julia deals with is "OMG Fashun" — so you know there's always more.
Julia wore a hairy flesh-colored bikini with realistic details of nipples and a sewn-up vagina labeled "closed."
Based on Julia's previous looks, this is her next step in celebrating freedom of nudity, destigmatizing body hair, and embracing womanhood.
Her fashion and femininity are for her and not for you. In an Elle interview, she said about dating men, "I want to be left alone. Like, don't talk to me, don't look at me, don't bother me." So, the "closed" label makes a lot of sense.
If anyone would take the celebrity free-the-nipple trend to the next level, it would be Julia.
If restaurants stop selling french fries and Julia loses interest in fashion, I promise I'll move on. Until then, stay tuned for her next look.