Hi, he's Johnny Knoxville. He got a hilarious extreme makeover from his daughter and became completely unrecognizable.
For years, Johnny's graced our screens with his wacky hijinks and dangerous stunts on Jackass, and he just revealed one of his wildest stunts yet.
On Thursday, Johnny revealed that his 12-year-old daughter and her friends do his makeup and then make him go out in public, and the attention to detail is ridiculously funny.
"My youngest daughter and her buddy like to do my makeup sometimes," Johnny wrote in the caption on Instagram. "Usually they make me take them out in public afterwards to get ice cream or something. But today they forgot to ask and I’m not reminding them."
Johnny's youngest daughter Arlo and her friends gave Dad a full-face beatdown, and I can't help but think he looked like a few other celebs.
This isn't the first time he's become a celeb doppelganger. In fact, Johnny himself acknowledged that he looks like Jamie Lee Curtis last year.
For Johnny's new look, Arlo and friends put The Prank Panel host in a platinum blonde bob with bangs, topped with a tiara.
For his makeup, Johnny stepped into his beauty influencer bag and provided all the details, like his Gucci concealer and Charlotte Tilbury blush, lip balm, and his Loreal Paris setting spray.
"I do look pretty hot though you’ve got to admit.😍🔥," he added.
Johnny almost reminds me of a few gorgeous celebrities, and I want to know if you agree: