Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Johnny Knoxville's Daughter Did His Makeup, And He's Almost Completely Unrecognizable

    "I do look pretty hot though, you’ve got to admit."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi, he's Johnny Knoxville. He got a hilarious extreme makeover from his daughter and became completely unrecognizable.

    A closeup of him in a denim jacket and sunglasses smiling at a daytime event
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    For years, Johnny's graced our screens with his wacky hijinks and dangerous stunts on Jackass, and he just revealed one of his wildest stunts yet.

    a small alligator biting johnny&#x27;s nipple
    Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    On Thursday, Johnny revealed that his 12-year-old daughter and her friends do his makeup and then make him go out in public, and the attention to detail is ridiculously funny.

    johnny sitting on a chair wearing a suit and thick glasses
    Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

    "My youngest daughter and her buddy like to do my makeup sometimes," Johnny wrote in the caption on Instagram. "Usually they make me take them out in public afterwards to get ice cream or something. But today they forgot to ask and I’m not reminding them."

    closeup of him smiling at an event wearing a suit and glasses
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Johnny's youngest daughter Arlo and her friends gave Dad a full-face beatdown, and I can't help but think he looked like a few other celebs.

    This isn't the first time he's become a celeb doppelganger. In fact, Johnny himself acknowledged that he looks like Jamie Lee Curtis last year.

    Pg / GC Images, Jesse Grant / Getty Images

    One of the highest compliments, in my opinion, is being compared to Jamie Lee Curtis.

    For Johnny's new look, Arlo and friends put The Prank Panel host in a platinum blonde bob with bangs, topped with a tiara.

    Johnny wearing a wig and tiara, plaid shirt over a t-shirt, with makeup on
    @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com

    For his makeup, Johnny stepped into his beauty influencer bag and provided all the details, like his Gucci concealer and Charlotte Tilbury blush, lip balm, and his Loreal Paris setting spray.

    johnny taking a selfie in the wig
    @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com
    comment reads, for a split second i thought this was someone&#x27;s drunk aunty
    @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com
    comment read, &#x27;Hahaha! You look so gnarly!&#x27;
    @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com
    Comment reads, &quot;How does it feel to be the most beautiful girl in the world&quot;
    @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com

    "I do look pretty hot though you’ve got to admit.😍🔥," he added.

    Johnny in ga suit and shoes on red carpet posing with his feet crossed together and hands out to his side at Critics Choice Awards
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Johnny almost reminds me of a few gorgeous celebrities, and I want to know if you agree:

    Helen Mirren:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage, @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com

    Jane Fonda:

    Araya Doheny / WireImage, @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com

    Cara Delevingne:

    Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic, @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com

    Michelle Williams:

    Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images, @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com

    And finally, Mirage from The Incredibles

    Person in two expressions resembling animated character in the center
    @johnnyknoxville/instagram.com

    Of course, I'm kidding. Johnny could never. He may be "pretty hot" in his daughter's makeup, but these women are gorgeous.

    Who do you think Johnny looks like? Let me know in the comments.