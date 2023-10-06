People Are Convinced Drake Just Dissed Rihanna In His New Song And The Lyrics Are Definitely Sketchy

Browse links
I guess this means there's no hope for a new Drake and Rihanna collab.
Drake disses/make references about Rihanna almost every album. At this point it’s an ongoing trope in his music so who cares. She has two beautiful BLACK children that don’t have to work extra hard to overcompensate for the one drop rule and that will forever haunt him.— Kadeem 🫶🏾 (@deemxreckless) October 6, 2023
Why would he do this lmao, he referenced her albums, her songs, and called her ugly, just drop it we all forgot you dated— Gary (@433Gary) October 6, 2023
“Drake dissed Rihanna” my baby she is somewhere changing diapers for the 20th time this morning… that lady does not gaf lmfao— Damatré and Jermel’s Angel 💕 (@N3YYZ0N6) October 6, 2023
Rihanna ended you in every different way possible. Reminder, you didn’t even have a #1 song until you hopped on a Rihanna track. So do NOT get bold on miss Robyn Fenty!— steven ❀ (@arianaunext) October 6, 2023
Rihanna ended her relationship with Drake years ago. Since then she’s started her own makeup line, had a family, and got nominated for an Oscar. I promise you she’s not worried about that man.— ᴹᴵᴹᴵ'ˢ ☈ᴱᴵᴳᴺ ᵂᴼᴺᵀ ᴸᴱ☥ ᵁᴾ (@TheMimiReign) October 6, 2023
the woman has TWO kids he needs to let it go 😭 pic.twitter.com/zZC2RKNwQw— noah (@bloodlineprint) October 6, 2023
SHE HAS TWO KIDS AND HE'S STILL WRITING SONGS ABOUT HER, WHO'S THE ONE THAT'S HUNG UP??? 😭😭😭😭— Jayyynn (@mcfcjivi) October 6, 2023
Rihanna during all of this: pic.twitter.com/kV6biIkvEj— iDavey and 100 others Retweeted your Tweet (@iDavey) October 6, 2023