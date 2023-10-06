    People Are Convinced Drake Just Dissed Rihanna In His New Song And The Lyrics Are Definitely Sketchy

    I guess this means there's no hope for a new Drake and Rihanna collab.

    We have new music from Drake — and it's spicy.

    The 36-year-old rapper finally dropped For All The Dogs, his eighth studio, and Champagne Papi is coming in hot with top-notch features (Bad Bunny, SZA, J. Cole, etc.) But it's the lyrics that everybody's really talking about.

    People are speculating that "Fear of Heights," the fourth track on the album, is dissing Rihanna, and I think the peanut gallery might be onto something here.

    Fans have noticed the lyrics allegedly reference the "Bitch Better Have My Money" singer and her partner A$AP Rocky: "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can't ruin me / Better him than me."

    People also noticed Drake made a possible reference to Rihanna's eighth studio, ANTI, before commenting on their intimacy: "I'm anti, I'm anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you."

    To celebrate the album's worldwide release, Drake hopped on a new episode of his SiriusXM series, Table For One, on SiriusXM's Sound 42, and he may have addressed his spicy lyrics.

    "How can I describe this album to you? I'll keep it short and sweet," he started. "Please don't ask me what I feel if you can't handle the real. That's it, that's it."

    Drake continued, directly addressing his exes, who might feel some way about his lyrics. "I apologize in advance. Maybe that was, that's probably the alternate album title too. You know, to all my exes, I'll tell you one thing. You know the value of every purse, but you definitely don't know the value of hard work."

    "God bless you all, though. You know, I, I hope that these songs are songs that you can enjoy and you can tell people that they're about somebody else," he said.

    Here's what everybody had to say about "Fear of Heights" being a possible Rihanna diss track:

    Check out "Fear Of Heights" from For All The Dogs, and make your own judgments.

    Do you think the song is about Rihanna? LMK in the comments.