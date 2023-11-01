    Sean "Diddy" Combs Responded To Warner Bros. Alleged Cease And Desist With An Epic Batman Costume, And People Have A Lot To Say About It

    Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed Warner Bros. banned him from being Joker, so he responded by not-so-subtly dressing up as Batman instead.

    He is vengeance. He is the night. He is Sean "Diddy" Combs!

    Diddy smiling and waving
    That's a reference from Batman: The Animated Series. I promise it'll make sense later.

    So, last year, the 53-year-old hip-hop mogul had one of the best Halloween costumes when he dressed as the clown prince of crime — Joker.

    In fact, the costume was so on point that this year, Diddy claimed that he received a legal letter saying that he was no longer allowed to dress up as the Batman villain.

    "Breaking Halloween News! Last year, after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me not to be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark. So I don't know what I'm going to be this year," Diddy said in video posted his Instagram.

    "But I will say to the motherfucker that took all this time. We talking about sending me — this is 64 papers. I'm not even going to show the business on the papers. To tell me not to be the Joker, you win. I'm not going to be the Joker this year because your ass had enough time to fuck up my motherfucking Halloween. Now watch."

    To double down on how serious they were, the "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" rapper also talked about Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. allegedly banning him from dressing up as the Joker for Halloween on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    "Last year I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker because they said it broke their trademark that I did it too good. I swear I have this letter," Diddy told Jimmy. "I have this letter from Warner Brothers."

    "Tomorrow, Warner Brothers lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do."

    And look what he did! While he technically didn't dress up as Joker again, he opted for his archnemesis, Batman aka The Dark Knight.

    But Diddy didn't stop there. He went all out with a full production that could rival the big-budget studios, and he made it clear he was coming for them.

    In a video posted to Instagram, The Darkest Knight (his title, not mine) received a pep talk from a mini Lucious Fox before he paid an intimidating visit to a studio exec demanding the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

    Diddy didn't pull any punches with this over-the-top response, and the citizens of Gotham City (aka the fans) have a lot to say about his epic clapback:

    Diddy I swear if you end this strike you will officially be my favorite person forever!! lemme find out you got the key to the industry @ sagaftra we got a new president!
    Finesse Mitchell wrote, &quot;I said Diddy should be Batman to really piss off the studios on his last post. Great minds think alike&quot;
    The strike is over, ha! Not you holding up these greedy production companies/studios! perfect messaging
    Tami Roman said, &quot;THIS!!! ALL OF THIS!!!! #DarkestNight FOR THE WIN!!
    I am SPEECHLESS!!!!! Phenomenal work from you and your production team. Y&#x27;all nailed this&quot;
    Yep!!!! Give this man his crown He WON
    Oh y&#x27;all wanna give me and desist..? Hold my Cirox. The greatest responses ever. Sheesh
    Diddy won Halloween 2 years in a row! That was fire
    This is the kind of petty that I live for!
    Everybody else got a costume, you got a whole movie
    Yo!!!! Ya man said Check and mate. Be on the look out for a 128 page document from the studio this year
    I think Diddy officially won Halloween.