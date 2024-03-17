Skip To Content
    Fans Are Praising Damson Idris's Cute And Wholesome Relationship With His Mom After She Joined Him At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards

    He's a real mama's boy.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Damson Idris brought his mother to the NAACP Image Awards, which was one of the most heartwarming moments of awards season — and here's why.

    Closeup of Damson Idris
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    The 32-year-old actor was the star of the late John Singleton's FX crime drama Snowfall as Franklin Saint.

    Three individuals stand confidently in front of a classic car, dressed in casual streetwear
    Ray Mickshaw / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

    After six seasons, the show finally ended in 2023 and earned Damson his first nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, which he won.

    Damson Idris holding his NAACP Image award
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    The night's highlight wasn't just Damson's big win or what he wore, but who he brought as his date to the awards ceremony.

    Damson Idris with his mother, Philippa Idris
    Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

    Damson was joined by his mother, Philippa Idris, and from the moment they arrived on the carpet to his acceptance speech — the sweet mama's boy energy was a delightful sight to behold.

    Damson Idris kissing his mother, Philippa Idris, on the forehead
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    Accepting his award, Damson shared how much the recognition meant to him and his mother, who traveled halfway across the world to be with him.

    Damson Idris with his mother, Philippa Idris
    Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

    "Thank you, God," he started. "My mother, she flew from Lagos, Nigeria — 17 hours to be here with me tonight."

    Damson Idris accepting his NAACP Image award
    Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

    Then Damson respectfully mocked his mom. "Before she got on the plane, she said, 'Damson, if I come to Los Angeles, you better win.'"

    Damson Idris accepting his NAACP Image award
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    And her reaction to the hilarious shoutout was adorable.

    Philippa Idris covering her mouth while laughing
    BET

    He thanked the NAACP for "blessing him" and his Snowfall family before acknowledging all of his "heroes" who won the award before him.

    Closeup of Damson Idris on the red carpet
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    "This award has been won by so many heroes of mine: James Earl Jones, Michael K. Williams, Laurence Fishburne — I'm honored to be standing amongst them. I'm honored to be standing amongst you, people who inspire me every single day. People who make art that they could be proud of for the present, the past, [and] the future. Peace and love."

    Damson Idris accepting his NAACP Image award
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    "Hopefully, Denzel knows who I am now," he said, referencing a 2022 red carpet interview where Denzel admitted he had not heard of Damson despite the actor's comparisons to him.

    Damson Idris
    Nina Westervelt / WWD via Getty Images

    Of course, since then, Damson and Denzel met during a hilarious exchange at an NBA basketball game.

    "Thank you so much for this honor. I love you all. Peace," Damson finished.

    Damson Idris accepting his NAACP Image award
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    One fan wrote, "Finally. It's about time. Glad he was able to share the moment with his Moms. That's a blessing."

    Image contains text: &quot;Finally. It&#x27;s about time. Glad he was able to share the moment with his Mom. That&#x27;s a blessing&quot;
    BET/youtu.be

    "His relationship with his mother is beautiful. She's gorgeous as well," one user wrote.

    &quot;His relationship with his mother is beautiful. She&#x27;s gorgeous as well&quot;
    BET/youtu.be

    Twitter: @Danny_ItsMee

    Twitter: @Mikn44

    Another user wrote, "Good for him. Very glad his mother made it."

    &quot;Good for him. Very glad his mother made it.&quot;
    BET/youtu.be

    Snowfall may be over, but based on Damson's early success and comparisons to Denzel, I look forward to what's next. I just hope he convinces his adorable mother to fly 17 hours to be with him again.

    Damson Idris kissing his mother, Philippa Idris, on the forehead
    Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

    Congratulations to Damson and the winners of the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

    Watch Damson's full acceptance speech here:

    View this video on YouTube
    BET / Via youtu.be