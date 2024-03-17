Damson Idris brought his mother to the NAACP Image Awards, which was one of the most heartwarming moments of awards season — and here's why.
The 32-year-old actor was the star of the late John Singleton's FX crime drama Snowfall as Franklin Saint.
After six seasons, the show finally ended in 2023 and earned Damson his first nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, which he won.
The night's highlight wasn't just Damson's big win or what he wore, but who he brought as his date to the awards ceremony.
Damson was joined by his mother, Philippa Idris, and from the moment they arrived on the carpet to his acceptance speech — the sweet mama's boy energy was a delightful sight to behold.
Accepting his award, Damson shared how much the recognition meant to him and his mother, who traveled halfway across the world to be with him.
"Thank you, God," he started. "My mother, she flew from Lagos, Nigeria — 17 hours to be here with me tonight."
Then Damson respectfully mocked his mom. "Before she got on the plane, she said, 'Damson, if I come to Los Angeles, you better win.'"
And her reaction to the hilarious shoutout was adorable.
He thanked the NAACP for "blessing him" and his Snowfall family before acknowledging all of his "heroes" who won the award before him.
"This award has been won by so many heroes of mine: James Earl Jones, Michael K. Williams, Laurence Fishburne — I'm honored to be standing amongst them. I'm honored to be standing amongst you, people who inspire me every single day. People who make art that they could be proud of for the present, the past, [and] the future. Peace and love."
"Hopefully, Denzel knows who I am now," he said, referencing a 2022 red carpet interview where Denzel admitted he had not heard of Damson despite the actor's comparisons to him.
"Thank you so much for this honor. I love you all. Peace," Damson finished.
One fan wrote, "Finally. It's about time. Glad he was able to share the moment with his Moms. That's a blessing."
"His relationship with his mother is beautiful. She's gorgeous as well," one user wrote.
I love when he imitates her .... he is hilarious, he is such a mommas boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️