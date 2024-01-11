Here Are The Celebrities Who Defended Jo Koy After He Received Backlash For Hosting The Golden Globes

Or maybe it was his misogynistic jokes about Barbie, which has become one of the highest-grossing films and created a reimagined feminist icon.
Following the Globes, several celebrities supported Jo, while a couple took it as an opportunity to double down on the criticism. Here's what a few celebrities said:
1. Greta Gerwig brushed off Jo's joke about Barbie being a movie about a "doll with big boobs" with a fair and neutral response.
"Well, he's not wrong," she said during a BBC Radio 4 Today interview.
"I think Jo Koy's an amazing comedian. Always has been. [He] sells out arenas all over," Kevin said. "This is not anything [he] needs to make a moment out of. ... It's a tough room. Without the knowledge and understanding of how to navigate in that room, you can have some moments — some bumps. Jo is fine."
3. Howard Stern defended Jo on his radio show, addressing that awards shows are "fucking hard to do."
"Nobody wanted to host this thing," Howard said on his Sirius XM show. "Finally, everyone's getting smart. Those shows are fucking difficult to do."
Steve wrote on Threads, "I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish."
On a Monday episode of The View, the daytime cohost said, "If you don't know the room, if you've not been in these rooms before, you're sort of thrust out there. It's hit or miss."
6. Melissa Rivers claimed that Jo's jokes "deserved laughs," and he got "no love" from the audience.
"I think he got short-tripped and no love, and that was not justified," Melissa said in an Us Weekly video. "Anyone who knows these shows knows that the host preps for months, and they have a team of writers."
7. Stephen A. Smith questioned whether or not the joke against Taylor Swift was offensive and claimed we have become a "soft-ass society."
"Yall gonna put comedians out of business. “Laughter is valuable, y’all. It’s a huge commodity," Stephen said. "I want to laugh."
8. Michael Che called out awards show audiences on social media to defend comedians.
“Comedians should boycott hosting award shows,” Michel wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “For one, it’s very difficult to make movie stars laugh."
9. However, not everybody came to his defense. Reneé Rapp slammed Jo's Golden Globes jokes, grouping him with a gross cat-caller who ruined her morning.
The star of Mean Girls shared her "ins" and "outs" for 2024 with her costars on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna and quickly shut down Jo's attempt at getting laughs from the Golden Globes crowd.
10. Even seasoned Days of our Lives actor Diedre Hall chimed in to drag Jo Koy, and called him a "complete embarrassment."
Did Jo Koy's Golden Globes jokes go too far, or do you agree that it was just a tough crowd?
