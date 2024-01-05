Skip To Content
    Britney Spears Responded To Rumors She's Making New Music In 2024, And Fans Are Having Mixed Feelings About It

    "Sad but also completely understandable when you take into account everything this woman has been put through. She deserves peace & to live life on her own terms."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Britney Spears — artist, mama, and chef-in-the-works who prays daily — has responded to rumors she's making new music.

    A smiling Britney waving at an event
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Recently, it was rumored that Charli XCX and Julia Michaels were "tapped to write for Britney Spears' first album in nearly a decade."

    Julia is a five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who has written songs for artists like Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and Gwen Stefani, in addition to previously writing songs for Britney.

    A closeup of Julia
    David Livingston / WireImage

    Charli XCX (real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison) is a singer-songwriter who has also written songs for artists like Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Camilla Cabello.

    A closeup of Charlie XCX
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    But before everyone gets too excited, the 42-year-old pop star has shut down any further speculation about new music.

    In a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, Britney dispelled any hope for new music. "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album," she wrote.

    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    "I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people!!!"

    Britney giving the peace sign
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    Britney's last full album was Glory in 2016, and since then, she's recorded several singles, including 2022's "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John and last year's "Mind Your Business" with Will.i.am.

    Britney being lifted by two dancers
    Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

    The photo she posted was a replicated portrait of Guido Reni's painting of Salome III holding the head of John the Baptist on a large platter, according to The Jefferson Monticello exhibit, which claimed the actual portrait hung in the parlor of Thomas Jefferson's estate.

    Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor via Getty Images

    Britney continued, "For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me … I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I'm a ghostwriter, and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!"

    A person holding Britney's memoir
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    She finished by including a defense of her involvement with her 2023 memoir. "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL, ILLEGALLY, and that's far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I'm so LOVED and blessed!!!"

    Britney on the red carpet holding an award
    J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

    You're not in luck if you, like me, were among the many who screamed with joy at the thought of new Britney bops. It's not happening anytime soon.

    Jive / Via media.giphy.com

    Here's how everyone's reacting to the news that the rumors aren't true.

    There was some heartbreak:

    A person commented "This new generation missed out on the Britney era. That was a time, baby!
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Sad, but also completely understandable when you take into account everything this woman has been put through. She deserves peace & to live life on her own terms
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    And a lot of praise:

    Let that girl swing her hips peace
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Britney said play with ya momma
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    She's a legend already. She doesn't have to return
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    If Britney Jean Spears says she isn't returning to the music industry, I STAND BY HER! She's done more than enough for her fans. True fans will stay fans always and forever! We love you @britneyspears
    So, there you have it! Based on the fact she deactivated her Instagram account today, Britney's definitely NOT back (in the music industry, at least).