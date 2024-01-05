Britney Spears Responded To Rumors She's Making New Music In 2024, And Fans Are Having Mixed Feelings About It

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Sad but also completely understandable when you take into account everything this woman has been put through. She deserves peace & to live life on her own terms."
i’m rooting for britney so hard and this is the perfect team to back her up!!!— ras ali (@rasalistair) January 3, 2024
the music industry will never be the same pic.twitter.com/0s5Fwh5f8v— macié 🤍 || NEW ACCOUNT (@maciethewh0re) January 3, 2024
“Mum what was Britney spears’ music like” pic.twitter.com/PgOKy2K52j— tillzo ✰ (@ShowdownDias) January 4, 2024
Britney Spears leaving the music industry: pic.twitter.com/B9zIZwnN78— Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) January 4, 2024
We hate to hear it, but staying out the industry can only be good for her 🫡— 𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖈 (@stvmbles) January 3, 2024
It’s a huge loss for pop music but whatever makes her happy in life— PHILLY🏳️🌈 (@phillychilly2) January 3, 2024
honestly good for her, i always suspected she was going to retire from music/performing like we know her for and lead a quieter life. after what she’s been through she deserves it— ˚✧ stephanie 🤭 (@glittersnot) January 4, 2024
i’m depressed hearing this news, but britney deserves her happiness and a life of normalcy— ras ali (@rasalistair) January 3, 2024
WE WILL SUPPORT HER NO MATTER WHAT— 𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙖𝙨 (@nastyevilcyrus) January 3, 2024