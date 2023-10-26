    People Can't Stop Talking About Bradley Cooper Being Spotted With Gigi Hadid In This Random Brand's Undies

    There hasn't been this much fuss over a leading man in underwear since Tom Cruise danced in his tighty-whities back in the '80s.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been reportedly enjoying each other’s company lately.

    Kristy Sparow / WireImage, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Disney

    The 28-year-old American model/TV personality has been spotted with the 48-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor on numerous occasions, and it’s sparked rumors here and there about the status of the pair’s relationship.

    Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

    According to People, a close source reportedly confirmed the rumored couple spent time at a luxury riverfront lodge in Pennsylvania called the River House at Odette’s — so things are possibly getting serious.

    Mega / GC Images, Gotham / GC Images

    Another insider apparently told People that this rumored romance also included road trips just outside of Pennsylvania, where Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid’s Bucks Country horse farm is located.

    Taylor Hill / WireImage, Andykazie / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    The potential relationship buzz isn't surprising, considering they're both coming away from highly publicized relationships with big celebrities. In 2015, Bradley started dating Irina Shayk for four years before ending their relationship. In the same year, Gigi and Zayn Malik began an on-and-off relationship until late 2021.

    Gotham / GC Images, Mediapunch / GC Images

    Bradley shares 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Irina. Gigi shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn.

    But the hot relationship gossip isn't what we're gathering around the water cooler about. What's really generating a buzz isn't Bradley or Gigi’s situationship but what they were wearing when spotted in New York City together — especially Bradley.

    Raymond Hall / GC Images, Ignat / GC Images

    Spotted walking in the rain with no umbrella in sight, Gigi was bundled up from head to toe, while Bradley went without a coat or any real protection except a pair of uniquely branded undies for all to see.

    Diamond / BACKGRID

    The Oscar-nominated actor wore a pair of slightly faded low-riding sweatpants, revealing neon lime-green skivvies with a blue waistband from the Ellen DeGeneres Show brand.

    Diamond / BACKGRID

    According to the website, the “lightweight and breathable organic cotton” boxers are made “from super soft organic cotton and have been a favorite of celebrities and fans.”

    Diamond / BACKGRID

    If you remember way back when, it became a running gag for celebrities to wear the talk-show branded underwear and make a big deal about it.

    Nick Jonas dropped trou while "DJing" the show.

    Warner Bros. Television

    Miley Cyrus lifted up her skirt in the middle of a game.

    Warner Bros. Television

    Pink lifted up her skirt like a rockstar to reveal her undies.

    Warner Bros. Television

    Heidi eagerly showed off her multi-colored pair of undies.

    Warner Bros. Television

    Liam Neeson matched them with a cute pink robe and a sexy leg reveal.

    Warner Bros. Television

    And both Ludacris and Will Smith teased a little tasteful waistband.

    Warner Bros. Television

    But since this was from a time long passed, many people have follow-up questions about why Bradley was still rocking the possibly free underwear now in 2023. Here’s what they’re saying:

    A few people called out that they were walking raw without an umbrella in the rain.

    Twitter: @dominosmusic

    Twitter: @ladidaix

    And a lot of people couldn't help but focus on Bradley's undies:

    Twitter: @BattinsonMarvel

    Twitter: @MJFINESSELOVER
    Via x.com

    Twitter: @HylianHobag
    Via x.com

    Twitter: @dirtyydian
    Via x.com

    Twitter: @AshleyLLouise

    Twitter: @btarrysgf

    Twitter: @Icaughtapsyduck

    Twitter: @rcbynbrooks

    Twitter: @hhfg0123

    Honestly, I vote we let the man wear what he wants, but you can’t convince me that he didn’t know he was entering thirst trap territory with that throwback outfit choice.

    Cheers to Gigi and Bradley and their "rumored' romance.