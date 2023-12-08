It's the holiday season! So here are 18 facts about Love Actually that just might take you by surprise:
1.Hugh Grant and Colin Firth's storylines were originally conceived as separate films.
2.The idea for the airport reunion clips at the end of the film came while Richard was stuck at an airport around the time of filming the 1997 film Bean, which he wrote and also starred Rowan Atkinson. Rowan plays Rufus, the jewelry salesman in Love Actually.
3.Better yet, the airport reunion clips weren't staged.
4.Emma Thompson wore a fat suit, according to the Telegraph.
5.Some cast members do not rewatch the film, including Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley.
6.Laura Linney and Rodrigo Santoro, who played coworkers who try for a chance at love, were both recently dumped when they filmed their big kissing scene.
7.Alan Rickman apparently hated filming that gift wrapping scene.
8.Hugh Grant didn't want to do his now-iconic dance scene.
9.However, Hugh said he came up with the idea of having his secretary walk in on him dancing.
10.Andrew Lincoln wrote the handwritten cards his character Mark presents to Juliet.
11.However, he worried his character was coming off "as a creepy stalker."
12.January Jones, who played the American Jeannie, apparently wrote about half of her lines.
13.Richard named Colin's character Jamie after his brother for a very funny reason.
14.Rowan's character Rufus was initially conceived as an angel sent to stop Harry from buying that necklace for his secretary.
15.Though many characters never shared screen time, apparently most of the cast were on set together to film the airport scene.
16.The was an alternate ending never filmed where the cast cross paths on a bridge.
17.Finally, in case you didn't know, a mini-sequel short film was released in 2017.
18.And some cast members even recreated several of their iconic film scenes in the mini-sequel, including Mark's cards:
And Daniel (Liam Neeson) and Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) having a heart-to-heart on the bench.
And, of course, the prime minister's dance...though no update on if Hugh was happy this time to break out his moves.