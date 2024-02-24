Blake Lively shared how she and Ryan Reynolds juggle their acting careers with marriage and parenthood, and it's a pretty solid system.
Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012, only a year after they started dating when they met on the set of Green Lantern — the only good thing to come out of that film.
In addition to being a happily married couple and busy parents, Wolverine and Taylor Swift's besties are working actors who have maintained a steady career over the years. According to Blake, to keep things together, they created a specific rule to follow.
"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time so that we could always prioritize our personal life," Blake told her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn on an episode of her Substack show, Further Ado.
Does this explain why Ryan didn't attend the Super Bowl this year?
Blake revealed they're serious about sticking to the rule and shared what's necessary to keep it going.
"That takes working really hard when we're not," Blake said. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."
Blake described why this rule is so critical to the harmony of their family life, especially since they both are prone to working a lot.
"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping," Blake added. "Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."
And the rule is undoubtedly in effect. Ryan has several projects on their way, including the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine and a new original comedy, IF.
Blake also has a few upcoming projects, including the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us and a sequel to the comedy-thriller, A Simple Favor.
The great news is that as long as the pair keeps this rule of not working at the same time intact, we don't have to worry about a sequel to Green Lantern; for that, the world's a better place.