Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Blake Lively Revealed An Important Rule She And Ryan Reynolds Follow To Protect Their Relationship

They have it all figured out.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Blake Lively shared how she and Ryan Reynolds juggle their acting careers with marriage and parenthood, and it's a pretty solid system.

closeup of blake in a giraffe print jacket smiling at an event
James Devaney / GC Images

Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012, only a year after they started dating when they met on the set of Green Lantern — the only good thing to come out of that film.

ryan and blake dresssed up for the met
Gilbert Carrasquillo

They share four children: James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and they surprised everyone with the arrival of their fourth child in 2023.

In addition to being a happily married couple and busy parents, Wolverine and Taylor Swift's besties are working actors who have maintained a steady career over the years. According to Blake, to keep things together, they created a specific rule to follow.

the couple with a group of people watching a sports event
Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time so that we could always prioritize our personal life," Blake told her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn on an episode of her Substack show, Further Ado.

Two women posing together at an event, one in a lace top, the other in a blazer
Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Does this explain why Ryan didn't attend the Super Bowl this year?

blake taking a selfie at the super bowl with taylor swift and ice spice
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

Blake revealed they're serious about sticking to the rule and shared what's necessary to keep it going.

blake and ryan looking at each other at a sports event
Eddie Keogh - The Fa / The FA via Getty Images

"That takes working really hard when we're not," Blake said. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."

the couple walking outside with their arms linked
Mega / GC Images

Blake described why this rule is so critical to the harmony of their family life, especially since they both are prone to working a lot.

the two holding hands as they leave a building
Gotham / GC Images

"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping," Blake added. "Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

blake and leighton meester behind the scenes of gossip girl
Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

And the rule is undoubtedly in effect. Ryan has several projects on their way, including the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine and a new original comedy, IF.

Two necklaces with half-heart pendants featuring Deadpool and Spider-Man logos. Text: &quot;Come Together. July 26. Marvel Studios.&quot;
Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Blake also has a few upcoming projects, including the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends with Us and a sequel to the comedy-thriller, A Simple Favor.

blake and anna kendrick drinking martinis on a couch for a scene
Peter Iovino / Â©Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collecti / Everett Collection

The great news is that as long as the pair keeps this rule of not working at the same time intact, we don't have to worry about a sequel to Green Lantern; for that, the world's a better place.

Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern in costume carrying blake&#x27;s character
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection