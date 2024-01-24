Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" New Trailer Dropped, And Here Are The Best Reactions

The general consensus is the Fire Lord is hot, and the bounty hunter is that girl.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Avatar: The Last Airbender's trailer is finally here, and the fans are collectively losing their minds.

Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

I'm still screaming because Appa looks so fluffy and cool.

The highly-anticipated live-action reimagining of the animated series, which follows the young Avatar and his heroic friends as they master the four elements to restore balance to the world, debuts February 22 on Netflix.

Robert Falconer/Netflix, Nickelodeon

Based on the awesome trailer, all the original series' favorites are returning, and their live-action counterparts look bigger and better than ever.

View this video on YouTube
Netflix

Aang (Gordon Cormier), Sokka (Ian Ousley), and Katara (Kiawentiio) are decked out in true-to-form costumes with their badass weapons and accurate bender techniques on display.

Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
Robert Falconer/Netflix

Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) showed up, looking fresh to death in their Fire Nation regalia.

Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
Robert Falconer/Netflix

This time around Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) isn't hiding in the shadows like the animated series, and people have much to say about his...appearance.

Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
Courtesy of Netflix

Fan favorites like June (Arden Cho) and Jet (Sebastian Amoruso) appeared in the trailer, so we can expect this first season to be full of the suspense and magic of the original series.

Courtesy of Netflix, ROBERT FALCONER/NETFLIX

OMG! Even Momo is absolutely perfect.

Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
Netflix

The sheer anticipation for Netflix's new live-action series has fans going wild. Here are the best reactions to the new action-packed trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

1.

Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @ResonantJustice

2.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @xiaolongbry

3.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @niggaolas

4.

ABC / Via Twitter: @findnewmusichva

5.

Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @ReignOfPride

6.

Netflix / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @DRE3K

7.

Twitter: @kevinorr_

8.

Paramount Pictures / Netflix / Via Twitter: @illumiro

9.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @arden_cho

10.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @bingomilf

11.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @flow_marvel1898

12.

Twitter: @Cinematografiaz

13.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @aangdaily

14.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @nightwaynes

15.

Twitter: @BaSingSeUpdate

16.

Twitter: @NicholsonNCS

17.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @ButterJaffa

18.

Netflix / Via Twitter: @leahsbeth

19.

Netflix / Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @TheScarletGold1

20.

Twitter: @4vataruniverse