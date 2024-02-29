Here's Every Netflix Show Premiering (Or Returning) In 2024 That Completely Restored My Faith In Television

Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 21 hours agoHere's Every Netflix Show Premiering (Or Returning) In 2024 That Completely Restored My Faith In TelevisionThis year is stacked.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail The 2024 Netflix TV lineup is here, and I have never been more excited for a new series or my favorite shows to return. NBC Grab the popcorn, y'all. Mychal Thompson 1. Al Rawabi School for Girls, Season 2 Netflix What Netflix revealed: "A gripping new chapter is about to unfold as a new school year begins at Al Rawabi School for Girls, welcoming with it a whole new class of thriving students. This season features new students with unique stories, backgrounds, and secrets that are about to shake things up. The rules and classmates may be changing, and the stakes are higher, but the essence of the Rawabi playground remains unbroken."Starring: Tara Abboud, Sarah Yousef, Tara Atalla, Kira Yaghnam, Thalia Ansari, and Raneem Haitham Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 2. American Nightmare Courtesy of Netflix What Netflix revealed: "After a home invasion and abduction, a young couple’s recounting of the events is too far-fetched for the police to believe. Why did the victims seem so calm? Was it all a hoax? From the filmmakers behind The Tinder Swindler, this three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true." Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 3. Avatar: The Last Airbender Robert Falconer/Netflix What Netflix revealed: "A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation."Starring: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio Tarbell, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 4. The Brothers Sun Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all."Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, Johnny Kou, Alice Hewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu, and Rodney To Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 5. Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 6 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness firsthand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names." Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 6. Griselda ELIZABETH MORRIS/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "Griselda is a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in 1970s–’80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother.'"Starring: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappán, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 7. Love Is Blind, Season 6 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever seeing them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, background, or age do matter — or if love really is blind." Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 8. Love on the Spectrum US, Season 2 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Emmy Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum US, is an insightful and warmhearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love." Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 9. NASCAR: Full Speed Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Netflix’s newest sports series tracks the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race, following drivers as they battle around the racetrack with one of the most storied titles in motorsports at stake. The series will feature exclusive, extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, headlined by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick, bringing fans behind the scenes — on and off the track — while exploring the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of competing for a championship at the world’s highest level of stock car racing."Starring: Connor Schell and Aaron Cohen (Words + Pictures), Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair (NASCAR Studios), and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 10. One Day Netflix What Netflix revealed: "One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on July 15, 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways –– but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows? Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, and experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls."Starring: Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 11. Queer Eye, Season 8 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time. From a coach and teacher to a Deaf student struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness."Starring: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 12. Rhythm + Flow Italy Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Rhythm + Flow Italy is a music competition in the rap world in search of the protagonists that will leave their mark on the Italian rap scene, with a prize for the winner of 100,000 euros. Throughout the show, the three judges will be joined by the main representatives of the Italian rap scene, who will help define the outcome of the competition."Starring: Fabri Fibra, Geolier, and Rose Villain Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 13. The Trust: A Game of Greed Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Eleven strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars to split evenly. Will they take their fair share? Or will the allure of more money cause them to vote each other out to keep more for themselves? It’s the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy even the strongest of relationships. In this game, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners — if they choose to share." Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 14. The Vince Staples Show Courtesy Of Netflix / NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s… not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does. From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith."Starring: Vince Staples, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, and Naté Jones Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be Mychal Thompson 15. The Gentlemen Christopher Rafael/Netflix What Netflix revealed: "The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it. "Starring: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter SerafinowiczWhen it premieres: March 2024 Here's the teaser: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 16. Hot Wheels Let’s Race NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "Based on the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let’s Race is a high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges."When it premieres: March 4 Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 17. Full Swing, Season 2 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "The cameras are back for a second season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — both returning favorites and new faces — on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA Tour, including all four of golf’s major championships, the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship. And this season brings even more drama, with an unexpected proposed agreement between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, backers of LIV Golf, as well as the Ryder Cup, a biennial event, putting golf on the world stage with a team competition consisting of the best players from the US and Europe. Full Swing continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families and their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf."When it premieres: March 6 Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netlfix/ youtu.be 18. Supersex Lucia Iuorio / Lucia Iuorio / Netflix What Netflix revealed: "The seven-episode series is inspired by the real-life of Rocco Siffredi. His family, his origins, his relationship with love, a profound story that goes through his life since childhood and reveals how and when Rocco Tano — a simple guy from Ortona, Italy — became Rocco Siffredi, the most famous porn star in the world."Starring: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, Adelayo Adedayo, Rayxia Ojo, Giacomo Mancini, and Eddie MarsanWhen it premieres: March 6 Here's the teaser: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 19. Young Royals, Season 3 Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to make sacrifices when they realize that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?"Starring: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, and Pernilla August Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/youtube.com 20. Girls5Eva, Season 3 Emily V Aragones/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "The members of the late ’90s girl-group Girls5eva — Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria — have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?"Starring: Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps When it premieres: March 14 21. 3 Body Problem ED MILLER/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."Starring: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan PryceWhen it premieres: March 21 Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 22. The Believers Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Three young and ambitious entrepreneurs must find a way to repay a mountain of debt from their failed startup when they stumble upon an unthinkable “business” opportunity — exploiting people’s beliefs in religion for money."Starring: Pachara Chirathivat, Achiraya Nitibhon, Teeradon SupapunpinyoWhen it premieres: March 27 23. Is It Cake? Season 3 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "The hit series returns with bigger cakes, higher stakes, and wilder bakes! This season, watch as a new batch of bakers push the boundaries of culinary craftsmanship, creating hyper-realistic cakes to trick and deceive their way to the ultimate cash prize. Once again, you’ll find yourself asking the question — is it real? Or… is it cake?"When it premieres: March 29 Mychal Thompson 24. Dead Boy Detectives Ed Araquel/Netflix © 2023 What Netflix revealed: "Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases."Starring: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, Lukas Gage, and David IaconoWhen it premieres: April 2024 Here's the teaser: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 25. Ripley Courtesy Of Netflix / NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels."Starring: Andrew Scott. Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, and Margherita Buy with John Malkovich, Kenneth Lonergan, and Ann CusackWhen it premieres: April 4 Here's the teaser: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 26. Selling Sunset, Season 8 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful women realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other."Starring: Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet, and Romain BonnetWhen it premieres: April 4 27. The Upshaws Part 5 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess who’s just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son he fathered with another woman — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises — but still hanging on with the love that comes with family."Starring: Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, and Journey ChristineWhen it premieres: April 18 28. Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Bernard Walsh / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Set in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis, and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season 3 finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season 2. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny."Starring: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Bradley Freegard, and Florian MunteanuWhen it premieres: Later this year Mychal Thompson 29. Bridgerton Season 3 LAURENCE CENDROWICZ/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "From Shondaland and new showrunner Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Daniel Francis, Joanna Bobin, Dominic Coleman, Hannah New, and Julie AndrewsWhen it premieres: Part 1 — May 16; Part 2 — June 13 Here's a sneak peek: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be Mychal Thompson 30. A Man in Full Kevin Sabitus/ Araya Doheny/ Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. From showrunner/writer/executive producer David E. Kelley, A Man in Full is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe."Starring: Jeff Daniels, Tom Pelphrey, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, Aml Ameen, William Jackson Harper, Sarah Jones, Chanté Adams, and Jon Michael Hill 31. American Primeval Matt Kennedy / MATT KENNEDY/NETFLIX Â© 2023 What Netflix revealed: "American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions, and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness."Starring: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, and Dane DeHaan 32. Another Self, Season 2 Ekrem Serif Egeli / Ferda Demir Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla are settling in their new town and all face new challenges: Ada takes a big risk in her professional life, Leyla struggles with financial problems while starting a new business, and Sevgi has to keep a big secret from those close to her. The friends will rely on one another while tackling new challenges."Starring: Tuba Büyüküstün, Boncuk Yılmaz, Seda Bakan, Fırat Tanış, Murat Boz, Serkan Altunorak, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Füsun Demirel, and Aytaç Şaşmaz 33. Anthracite Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/ Sylvain Lefevre/ Kristy Sparow / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "When a journalist gets abducted while investigating a cult that used to operate near an anthracite mine, his socially awkward daughter recruits a repentant ex-convict and a former motocross champion to find him."Starring: Clément Hatik, Noémie Schmidt, Camille Lou, Nicolas Godart, Raphaël Ferret, Léo Legrand, Jean-Marc Barr, Kad Merad, and Vincent Rottiers 34. Arcane, Season 2 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Arcane tells the origin story of two iconic League of Legends champions, who just so happen to be sisters. Jinx (Ella Purnell) — also known as Powder — and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. Powder and Vi are completely transformed by the end of the first season, as Powder becomes the mischievous Jinx and Vi proves she’s one champion you don’t want to mess with."Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie LeungWhen it premieres: November 2024 Here's the first look: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 35. The Asunta Case MANUEL FERNANDEZ-VALDES/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "On Sept. 21, 2013, Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report the disappearance of their daughter Asunta. Her body is eventually found hours after next to a road outside Santiago de Compostela. The police investigation soon reveals evidence that points to Rosario and Alfonso as possible perpetrators of the crime. The news shakes the city and even the country. What could lead two parents to end their daughter's life? What hides beneath that perfect family picture?"Starring: Candela Peña, Tristán Ulloa, Javier Gutiérrez, Carlos Blanco, María León, Francesc Orella, Alicia Borrachero, Raúl Arévalo, and Iris Whu 36. Black Doves Courtesy of Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. The series follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), to keep her safe."Starring: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, and Andrew Koji 37. Buying Beverly Hills, Season 2 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Buying Beverly Hills is a real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles." 38. Bodkin Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Image/Karwai Tang / WireImage What Netflix revealed: "Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears."Starring: Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley 39. Cobra Kai, Season 6 CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming with the series set to return for a sixth and final season."Starring: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien Here's the announcement: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 40. Crooks, Season 1 Netflfix What Netflix revealed: "Charly lives a peaceful life with his family in Berlin, until his dark past catches up with him. Old “familiars” threaten his family’s life and force him to steal a valuable coin. Joseph, a clan driver from Vienna, is also involved and is supposed to take the loot to Austria. But the sophisticated plan fails, a shoot-out ensues, and someone dies. Inevitably, the fates of Charly and Joseph collide. They must flee and get Charly’s family out of danger. During the attempt to save what is important to them, two crooks have to assert themselves against the clans from Berlin, Vienna, and Marseille. Both can only succeed if they rely on their friendship. An adventurous and action-packed road trip across three national borders begins."Starring: Frederick Lau, Christoph Krutzler, Svenja Jung, Erdal Yıldız, Nima Yaghobi, Lukas Watzl, Maya Unger, Georg Friedrich, and Virginie Peignien Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 41. Dead Boy Detectives Netflix What Netflix revealed: Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases."Starring: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix 42. The Decameron Karwai Tang/ Steve Granitz / FilmMagic What Netflix revealed: "The Decameron is a soapy period dramedy that aims to examine the timely themes of class systems, power struggles, and survival in a time of pandemic, brought to life by an ensemble of characters both ridiculous and ill-fated. Set in 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival."Starring: Tanya Reynolds, Jessica Plummer, Zosia Mamet, Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Lou Gala, Amar Chadha-Patel, Karan Gill, and Leila Farzad 43. The Diplomat, Season 2 ALEX BAILEY/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "In the first season of The Diplomat, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is a seasoned foreign service officer more at home in a crisis zone than an upper-crust atmosphere. She’s planning to take her next post in Afghanistan when the White House comes calling with a change of orders, sending her to London as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom. It’s not the behind-the-scenes world she thrives in, but with war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, her skills will still be called upon. Kate will have to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and charismatic political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell)." Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Allison Janney 44. Emily in Paris, Season 4 STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."Starring: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount Here's the announcement: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 45. Eric Ludovic Robert / Ludovic Robert/Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his 9-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show Good Day Sunshine, struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, and McKinley Belcher III 46. El Eternauta Netflix What Netflix revealed: "After a deadly snowstorm that kills millions, Juan Salvo, along with a group of survivors, fights against an alien threat that’s controlled by an invisible force. This is the first audiovisual adaptation of the iconic graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and illustrated by Francisco Solano López."Starring: Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas, and Mora Fisz Here's the teaser: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 47. Elite, Season 8 Matias Uris / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Welcome to the last season of Élite. Fans will be able to enjoy a high dose of thriller mixed with sexy, twisted, and powerful characters and storylines."Starring: Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Mirela Balić, Ander Puig, Nadia al Saidi, Carmen Arrufat, Maribel Verdú, Nuno Gallego, and Ane Rot 48. Exploding Kittens Netflix What Netflix revealed: "The eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth — in the bodies of chunky house cats."Starring: Tom Ellis, Sasheer Zamata, Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, and Kenny Yates Here's the teaser: View this video on YouTube Netlfix/ youtu.be 49. Furies Pascal Chantier / Pascal Chantier/Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Seeking to avenge her father’s death, Lyna, a young woman yearning for the simplicity of a normal life, finds herself entangled in the intricate web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld. Despite her determination to resist the unrelenting pull of destiny, she soon realizes that escaping her fate will be far from simple."Starring: Lina El Arabi, Marina Foïs, Mathieu Kassovitz, and Jeremy Nadeau Here's the trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflx/ youtube.com 50. Set in India against the backdrop of the independence movement, Heeramandi is an epic saga of love, power, betrayal, struggle and, ultimately, freedom."Starring: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Here's the first look: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 52. Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld Netflix What Netflix revealed: "The series follows Jentry Chau (voiced by Ali Wong), a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school."Starring: Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang, and Woosung Kim 53. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Netflix What Netflix revealed: "After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins…" Here's the teaser trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 54. The Madness Jc Olivera / Getty Images, Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "In this limited series, media pundit Muncie Daniels must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive."Starring: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and TJ Mixon 55. Mo, Season 2 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages, and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee living one step away from obtaining asylum in the US. His family — including his resilient mother and hilariously unfiltered brother — flee to Houston, TX. Mo deftly adapts to his new world, but it’s tough to get ahead when you’re tied up in red tape."Starring: Mo Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bseiso, Omar Elba, and Tobe Nwigwe 56. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Rodin Eckenroth/David Ramos - World Rugby/Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: The next Monster anthology from Netflix and Ryan Murphy is titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This follows the massive success of DAHMER –– Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and is part of the two additional installments of the record-breaking anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan."Starring: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Cooper Koch Here's the title announcement: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 57. The Night Agent, Season 2 Dan Power /©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office."Starring: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan 58. Nightmares and Daydreams Gerardo Mora / Getty Images for OMEGA, Oeday Abdullah / AFP via Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "A sci-fi supernatural series about ordinary people encountering strange phenomena that may be keys to the answer about the origin of our world and the imminent threat we will soon face. Characters and plots will intertwine like pieces of a puzzle. And the big picture will be awe-inspiring."Starring: Ario Bayu, Lukman Sardi, Yoga Pratama, Fachri Albar, Marissa Anita, and Sita Nursanti 59. No Good Deed Steve Granitz/Amanda Edwards/Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "No Good Deed is a half-hour-long dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same ’20s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare."Starring: Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, O-T Fagbenle, and Denis Leary 60. One Hundred Years of Solitude Bettmann / Bettmann Archive What Netflix revealed: "Based on Gabriel García Márquez’s landmark novel, it is the epic tale of the fictional town of Macondo and the multigenerational story of the Buendía family, whose patriarch founded it. The novel spans a hundred years of turbulent Latin American history, from the post-colonial 1850s to the 1950s." 61. Our Living World Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "All across its thin green-blue veneer, the Earth pulses with life. Building on astonishing scientific revelations and featuring stunning footage of the planet’s incredible natural networks, Our Living World is the definitive celebration of our living planet, revealing the astonishing web of connections that unites us all and sustains our universe’s most magical phenomenon — life." 62. Our Oceans Antonio Busiello / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "Oceans are the beating heart of our planet yet so much remains unknown, unexplored, and undiscovered. From the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans, Our Oceans explores the magical world of wonders that lies beneath the waves." 63. Outer Banks, Season 4 Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows the tight-knit group of Pogues (John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo) as they navigate a chain of illicit events filled with mystery, adventure, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict with their rivals."Starring: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Drew Starkey Here's the Pogues getting ready for Season 4: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 64. Outlast, Season 2 Netflix What Netflix revealed: "A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cutthroat game: They must be a part of a team to win." 65. The Perfect Couple John Nacion/Variety/Gilbert Flores / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "In this limited series, Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani 66. Perfect Match, Season 2 Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match." 67. Rhythm + Flow, Season 2 Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Netflix’s hip hop music competition hosted by a panel of industry heavy hitters — DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto — is ready to discover the next generation’s rap star. This competition will feature contestants from all over the country who are hungry and ready to prove themselves to see if they have what it takes to take home the grand prize of $250,000 and the title of hip hop’s newest star."Starring: DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto Here's the announcement trailer: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 68. Senna Kevin Winter / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images/ Raphael Dias / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "Over the course of six episodes, Senna will, for the first time, depict Ayrton Senna’s journey of overcoming obstacles, ups and downs, joys, and sorrows, exploring his personality and personal relationships. The starting point will be the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s racing career when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, all the way to the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix."Starring: Gabriel Leone, Matt Mella, Susana Ribeiro, Julia Foti, Marco Ricca, Camila Márdila, Gabriel Louchard, Christian Malheiros, Hugo Bonemer, Alice Wegmann, and Pâmela Tomé 69. Sprint Ali Gradischer / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "Following athletes from all over the world, this series delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second." 70. Squid Game, Season 2 Noh Juhan | Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Squid Game tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize. After its premiere in 2021, the series quickly became a global phenomenon and one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever. The highly anticipated second season will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive."Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji-an, Gong Yoo Here's the cast announcement: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 71. Supacell Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Supacell is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: They are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves."Starring: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, Adelayo Adedayo, Rayxia Ojo, Giacomo Mancini, and Eddie Marsan Here's a first look: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtu.be 72. Sweet Tooth, Season 3 Kristy Griffin / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers — about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined."Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, and James Brolin 73. Terminator: The Anime Series Netflix What Netflix revealed: "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children." Here's the official announcement: View this video on YouTube youtube.com 74. Thank You, Next Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Bvulgari, John Phillips / Getty Images For Armani Beauty What Netflix revealed: Upon recovering from the betrayal of her first love through the help of her friends, a handsome chef, and a successful lawyer, Leyla Taylan takes over the divorce case of the year. Facing her is Cem Murathan, who got divorced from three different women in 15 years. Leyla will defend her client, Cem’s third wife, Tuba Tepelioğlu, against this narcissistic man in the most passionate way. Starring: Serenay Sarıkaya, Hakan Kurtaş, Metin Akdülger, Boran Kuzum, Ahmet Rıfat Şungar, Esra Ruşan, Efe Tunçer, Meriç Aral, Gülcan Aslan, Bade İşçil, Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat, Sümeyra Koç, Kamil Güler, Cem Güler, Bilgi Aydoğmuş, Selçuk Borak, Laçin Ceylan, and Perihan Savaş 75. That ’90s Show, Season 2 Patrick Wymore / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What Netflix revealed: "Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never die, they just change clothes."Starring: Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Maxwell Acee DonovanWhen it premieres: Summer 2024 76. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX What Netflix revealed: "The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix. Season 4 will be the final chapter of the series."Starring: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross Here's the cast talking about Season 4: View this video on YouTube Netflix/ youtube.com 77. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 Adam Rose/Netflix What Netflix revealed: "Five different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures." 78. Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4 Netflix What Netflix revealed: "The iconic and gripping series returns, featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things." 79. Unstable, Season 2 Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic What Netflix revealed: "Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship, while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?"Starring: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, Aaron Branch, Lamorne Morris, and Iris Apatow 80. Untitled Erin Foster Show Alberto E. Rodriguez/Amanda Edwards/Frazer Harrison / Getty Images What Netflix revealed: "A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody)."Starring: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons 81. Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music Series Dominik Bindl / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival What Netflix revealed: "The yearslong process of creating a one-of-a-kind girl group, KATSEYE, will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix untitled documentary series. With unprecedented access, the series will present a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records."Starring: Nadia Hallgren 82. Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy Series Axelle / FilmMagic What Netflix revealed: Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. Netflix ordered eight episodes of the untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson comedy series, which is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary feature."Starring: Ted Danson