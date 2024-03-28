Note: This post mentions multiple sexual assaults, including against a minor.
Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted raids at Diddy's homes in LA and Miami earlier this week amid a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation, according to CBS News.
In the circulating clip of The Howard Stern Show, Usher spoke about "Puffy Flavor Camp" — which he experienced while living with Diddy for a year in New York when he was 13.
"In the '90s!" Usher exclaimed. "Do you understand what that's like?"
"It was curious," he recalled. "I got the chance to see some things."
"I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it. But I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy."
"There were very curious things taking place, and I didn't necessarily understand it," he repeated.
He listed popular artists who hung out at the house, including Biggie Smalls, Lil' Kim, and Mary J. Blige.
"You're a dad now," Howard said. "Would you ever send your kids to Puffy Camp?"
"Hell no," Usher declared.
You can watch the full clip below:
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.