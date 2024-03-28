Skip To Content
In A Resurfaced Interview, Usher Recalled Seeing "Curious Things" At Diddy's House When He Lived There For A Year As A 13-Year-Old

"There were very curious things taking place, and I didn't necessarily understand it."

Morgan Sloss
BuzzFeed Staff

Note: This post mentions multiple sexual assaults, including against a minor.

A 2016 Usher interview has resurfaced following the raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs's properties.

Usher wearing a white shirt and chain necklace, Diddy in a gray collared shirt
Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted raids at Diddy's homes in LA and Miami earlier this week amid a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation, according to CBS News.

Agents entering Diddy&#x27;s property with CBS Evening News chyron
Diddy has faced numerous sexual assault allegations of late:

In November, he and Cassie Ventura reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed that accused him of physical abuse, rape, and sex trafficking.

A week later, two more women accused Diddy of sexual abuse. The filings also included allegations of beatings and forced drugging.

The following month, a fourth woman filed a suit. She accused Diddy of gang rape when she was a 17-year-old high school student.

Last month, Diddy was sued by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who worked as a producer for the music mogul. The lawsuit accused Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him.

Diddy has denied all allegations against him.

In the circulating clip of The Howard Stern Show, Usher spoke about "Puffy Flavor Camp" — which he experienced while living with Diddy for a year in New York when he was 13.

Usher in a studio wearing headphones, speaking into a microphone
"In the '90s!" Usher exclaimed. "Do you understand what that's like?"

Usher in a studio with headphones smiling, on &quot;The Howard Stern Show&quot;
"It was curious," he recalled. "I got the chance to see some things."

Usher with headphones smiling in a studio, text &quot;Howard Stern&quot; visible in the background
"I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it. But I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy."

Usher and Diddy posing for the camera, one in a leather jacket and the other wearing a suit
"There were very curious things taking place, and I didn't necessarily understand it," he repeated.

Usher and Diddy in stylish attire, one in a sweater and flat cap, the other in a pin-striped suit, posing for a photo
He listed popular artists who hung out at the house, including Biggie Smalls, Lil' Kim, and Mary J. Blige.

Usher wearing headphones, sitting, smiling with hands clasped
"You're a dad now," Howard said. "Would you ever send your kids to Puffy Camp?"

Howard speaking into a microphone in a radio studio
"Hell no," Usher declared.

Usher wearing headphones smiles during an interview, mic visible
You can watch the full clip below:

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.