3. "Secondhand clothing stores. Some of the things in there I can buy for same price — if not less — brand new!"

—u/tanser

"And the clothes that are donated these days are such poor quality. I miss getting three pairs of wool trousers from the '60s for $5. Now, the polyester, elastic waist Forever 21 pants are $15!"

—u/Accomplished_Basil29

"It’s only going to get worse as people donate more and more disposable fast fashion clothing from Shein, etc."

—u/viktor72