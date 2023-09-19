4. "Going to the farmers market."

—u/M-Squared804

"It's gone from local farmers and affordable produce to artisanal creations for the elite."

—u/KeepOnRising19

"Don't forget the borderline MLM stuff like the person selling 'Brazilian cheese bread' that they make with prepackaged mix and equipment from the parent company. And the booths trying to talk you into buying solar panels or new windows with stupid spinning wheels that you can spin to earn prizes like corporate, branded bottle openers in exchange for your name, address, make of your first car, and social security number."

—u/danny17402