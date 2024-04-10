    Just 22 Tweets About "Shōgun" Because I Am Literally Obsessed

    "They're playing checkers, but Lord Toranaga is playing chess."

    Shōgun is hands down my favorite TV show so far this year. The FX miniseries is based on James Clavell's 1975 novel of the same name. Set in 1600, English sailor John Blackthorne arrives in Japan and collides with Lord Toranaga, who's in the midst of a battle with his political rivals. The beautiful Mariko is assigned as John's translator, though she's fighting her own war.

    Screenshot from &quot;Shogun&quot;
    I've been obsessed since Shōgun premiered! From the incredible costumes to the centuries-old traditions, the show represents the culture with authenticity and respect — something that's resonated with viewers around the world, including Japan.

    Screenshot from &quot;Shogun&quot;
    And the acting! Phenomenal. This cast brings these well-rounded characters to life in a way that deserves ALL the awards. From the political tension to the romance, everything is just *chef's kiss*.

    Screenshot from &quot;Shogun&quot;
    And I'm not the only one who can't stop talking about the show. Here are 22 tweets from people loving Shōgun:

    Obviously, massive spoilers ahead! If you haven't watched the show yet, check it out on Hulu and come back to see what everyone's saying.

    1.

    2.

    Text tweet by Nicholas Eames joking that the show Shogun improves over a masterful tea reference
    3.

    4.

    5.

    Tweet discussing a scene from TV show &quot;Shogun&quot; where a character learns about hygiene, using hashtags #Shogun and expressing amusement
    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    14.

    15.

    16.

    17.

    18.

    19.

    20.

    21.

    22.

    What have you thought about Shōgun so far? LMK in the comments below!