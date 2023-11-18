2. "Nursing homes. Owners need a yacht. One nurse for 50 old people it is!"

—u/Scared-Replacement24

"Fifty old people at $10,000/month is $500,000. The wage for one nursing home employee is $3,000/month, on the high side."

—u/uptownjuggler

"My mom works at one and basically tells me she is hiring a new person every month. Why would anyone want to clean up old people's shit for $15/hour when they can make $20/hour at Target? So my mom, who is close to retirement age, is stuck working herself to the bone to cover shifts because she genuinely cares about her patients. She is so burnt out but can’t leave because she never made enough to retire, and she knows if she leaves, her patients will get even worse care in her absence. The company basically preys upon her empathy, and it's sick. It breaks my heart."

—u/ssh789