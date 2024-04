"It’s actually a bit freeing once I was able to get it out because for years, I was so confused that my emotions were so intense," she recalled. "And it was very confusing and then I went into psychosis, and all these confusing things were happening. And once I finally found the answer, it wasn’t, 'Oh, I have this problem.' It actually made me feel better to know and understand what was happening in my mind. And I actually found it to be less scary."