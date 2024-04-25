    Selena Gomez Opened Up About How She Deals With Being The Most Followed Woman On Instagram

    "I find it frustrating."

    Morgan Sloss
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Back in December, Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at an event
    Many of her fans expressed disappointment and outrage online, believing he once shaded her in an old interview.

    Closeup of Benny Blanco
    For those who don't remember, Benny complimented Selena's ex, Justin Bieber, in a 2020 interview with Zach Sang. Around the time she launched her Rare Beauty makeup line, Benny said, "Justin is not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. You know, they're like, 'This is my new single, and here’s my makeup line,' but Justin’s like, 'Yo, I have a pimple, and I have anxiety today.'"

    Selena made headlines when she came to Benny's defense, calling him "the best thing that's ever happened to me." She replied to numerous comments on Instagram and told one fan, "If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."

    Selena Gomez responds to a comment, expressing her determination to not let others&#x27; words control her life and happiness
    When one fan accused her of trolling, she announced she'd be taking a break from Instagram.

    Social media screenshot: Two comments; top user expresses confusion about Selena Gomez&#x27;s post. Selena replies, never trolling, leaving Instagram, standing up for what she believes in
    Well, Selena was a panelist at yesterday's TIME100 Summit, where she spoke about dealing with social media as the most followed woman on Instagram.

    Selena Gomez is seated in discussion, wearing a sleeveless black outfit
    According to Elle, the 31-year-old said, "I just — I find it frustrating and then I get a little mouthy, and I wanna defend people I love."

    Closeup of Selena Gomez
    "It’s important to take breaks. So I try to — I don’t really pay much attention. I’ll just do things here and there."

    Closeup of Selena Gomez
    She addressed her four-year break from Instagram, saying, "I let my team post for me for those years. I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself. I think people, especially young kids — you’re sitting there so focused on what looks wonderful when everything that’s meant to be wonderful to you is not from here."

    Selena Gomez smiling in a striped suit with a plunging neckline at an event
    Selena said she was "more present" during the break. "I was happier. I would actually get real phone calls [from] people telling me about their story, and I could actually hear it instead of going, 'Oh, I already know what you did today.' It’s more human."

    Selena Gomez smiles in a one-shoulder red gown with a black embellishment at an event
    During the event, the singer also spoke about how "freeing" it was to share her bipolar disorder diagnosis back in 2020.

    Selena Gomez on the red carpet in an off-shoulder ruffled dress
    "It’s actually a bit freeing once I was able to get it out because for years, I was so confused that my emotions were so intense," she recalled. "And it was very confusing and then I went into psychosis, and all these confusing things were happening. And once I finally found the answer, it wasn’t, 'Oh, I have this problem.' It actually made me feel better to know and understand what was happening in my mind. And I actually found it to be less scary."

    Selena Gomez smiles, wearing a feathery outfit and earrings at an event
    Though Selena noted that "words and titles" can confuse people, she said, "I've been lucky enough to have the right medications, and I believe in taking care of yourself. And I just wear it as a badge. I’m not ashamed of it in any way."

    Selena Gomez at an event wearing a sleek black dress with a glossy bodice
    So glad you've found what works for you, Selena!