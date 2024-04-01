Matthew, who played Logan Reese on Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008, recalled a different experience than many others in the docuseries. "I never had a bad experience working on set of a Nickelodeon show, and I never had a bad experience with Dan," he wrote. "I have nothing to add to the conversation that anyone would care to hear. I like to believe people have the capacity to be better humans, and Dan appears to recognize that he had been an asshole in his past. I like to believe he is fully capable of being a creator and coworker everyone can enjoy working with."