Most people thought this guy was the A-hole:

"Your bills are your responsibility. If you weren't living together, she would have zero responsibility to cover you. As impractical as a 'two-year-mark proposal' is, she was upfront about it and her desire to get married. And I can see from her perspective that it just doesn't feel like you're committed to her, so why should she invest her hard-earned money into you at this point? You're expecting everything without giving anything."

—u/ThisIsTheCaptain

"YTA. Well, well, well, how the tables have turned! She told you her terms for a more committed relationship, and you've refused them. She has continued your relationship but has adjusted her expectations and contributions accordingly. Why should she change them because suddenly you need the benefits of a more committed relationship, but aren't willing to actually make the commitment? This is the epitome of expecting wife duties for girlfriend wages."

—u/suffragette_citizen

"YTA. Your expenses are your responsibility. Four months is plenty of time to find a job. She wants a partner, and you want to be a mooch. You're threatening to end the relationship because she won't pull your weight, too. It's clear who is invested, and it's not you."

—u/Ok_Register3005