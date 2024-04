8.

In 2020, Cheyenne Jackson shared an emotional Instagram post about his five hair transplants. He recalled starting to lose his hair at 22 and getting the first transplant at 28, noting the constant fear that someone would discover his secret. "Why did I care so much? What does that say about me? Being a vain actor in an industry that rewards beauty, I vowed to keep this my secret forever. I feel SO stupid saying that but it’s my truth. As if someone finding out would somehow negate my talent, or make me less viable or valuable in the world."