On his sweater, he wore a dove pin and a white armband. Doves and the color white are generally recognized as symbols of peace.
Khalid wrote on Twitter, "The dove is made in Bethlehem. Today marks three months of unfathomable death and destruction."
"We need this to end. The first step must be a permanent ceasefire. #CeasefireNow."
On Oct. 7, around 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed in attacks by Hamas. Since then, a reported 22,835 people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory attacks, with an additional 58,416 people wounded.
This isn't the first time Khalid used the red carpet to speak out about the Israel-Palestine conflict. At the November premiere of The Crown Season 6 Part 1, he wore the words "ceasefire now" on his palm.
He also attended the December finale premiere with the words "return the hostages" and "end the occupation" on his palms. "Permanent ceasefire" was written on the outside of his hands.
