At The Golden Globes, "The Crown" Actor Khalid Abdalla Made A Fashion Statement Demanding A Ceasefire In The Israel-Palestine Conflict

"We need this to end. The first step must be a permanent ceasefire."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

During the 2024 Golden Globes, The Crown's Khalid Abdalla used fashion to make a statement on the red carpet.

Khalid on the red carpet pointing at his pin
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On his sweater, he wore a dove pin and a white armband. Doves and the color white are generally recognized as symbols of peace.

Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Khalid wrote on Twitter, "The dove is made in Bethlehem. Today marks three months of unfathomable death and destruction."

Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

"We need this to end. The first step must be a permanent ceasefire. #CeasefireNow."

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Khalid Abdalla / Twitter: @khalidabdalla

On Oct. 7, around 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed in attacks by Hamas. Since then, a reported 22,835 people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory attacks, with an additional 58,416 people wounded.

bombed buildings left in ruin
Yahya Hassouna / AFP via Getty Images

This isn't the first time Khalid used the red carpet to speak out about the Israel-Palestine conflict. At the November premiere of The Crown Season 6 Part 1, he wore the words "ceasefire now" on his palm.

closeup of him with his palm up
Robin L Marshall / WireImage / Getty Images

He also attended the December finale premiere with the words "return the hostages" and "end the occupation" on his palms. "Permanent ceasefire" was written on the outside of his hands.

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Lia Toby / Getty Images

You can find the rest of our Golden Globes coverage here.