Here's What The Internet Is Saying About H.E.R.'s Guitar Solo At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

"H.E.R. played that guitar at half time like everything depended on it."
H.E.R. Looked/sounded beautiful 😍— M.Y.M.Y. (@Baesicc_21) February 12, 2024
Her look was giving me TLC no scrub vibes.
Felt like homework that era.
Amazing halftime show. #USHER #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CVqAP9WHla
"Omg it's H.E.R"— katya (@EhresmanKatya) February 12, 2024
"Who is that??"
"It's H.E.R."
"No but who is she?" #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Rmfd98zVIY
H.E.R was such a vibe the fashion, the guitar #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/Uo2byqPLti— 🍯 just like that 🍯 (@adorablychrissy) February 12, 2024
H.E.R. gon eat up a guitar solo EVERY TIME. I KNOW THATS RIGHT.— Tatyana (@YanSnead) February 12, 2024
This moment between Usher and H.E.R. at the superbowl halftime show was 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uy0mQjHkUL— #CareFreeBlackGirl (@CFBGPod) February 12, 2024
H.E.R played that guitar at half time like everything depended on it. #UsherHalftime— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) February 12, 2024
H.E.R. SUPER BOWL HALFTIME APPEARANCE pic.twitter.com/8pIy9Y6QOh— jr (@bigbluefc) February 12, 2024
I’m so happy H.E.R. got this moment. She is literally so talented and deserved this. #Usher #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ryW23GNXJi— VONTE 🌎 (@CertifiedLB) February 12, 2024