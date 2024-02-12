Skip To Content
Here's What The Internet Is Saying About H.E.R.'s Guitar Solo At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

"H.E.R. played that guitar at half time like everything depended on it."

Morgan Sloss
BuzzFeed Staff

Yesterday, Usher gave one of the best performances in Super Bowl history!

Usher performing at the Super Bowl
Steph Chambers / Getty Images

From the nostalgic hits to the incredible moves — even on roller skates! — to the special guests, this halftime show had people across the country on their feet and dancing in their living rooms.

Usher and Alicia Keys onstage at the Super Bowl
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

And H.E.R.'s guitar solo???

H.E.R. at the Super Bowl
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

If you missed it, do yourself a favor and check it out. She starts around the 8 minute, 20 second mark.

View this video on YouTube
NFL

She shredded during "U Got It Bad" and flawlessly played into "Bad Girl."

Usher and H.E.R. onstage at the Super Bowl
NFL / Via youtube.com

On Instagram, the 26-year-old celebrated her incredible performance. She wrote, "CAN’T SPELL USHER WITHOUT H.E.R."

Usher and H.E.R. onstage at the Super Bowl
NFL / Via youtube.com

"HALFTIME SHOW?!?!???? WHAAAAAAT. AND IT WAS THE GREATEST EVER. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TALENT, YOUR LOVE, AND FOR SHARING THIS MOMENT WITH ME. WOW I HAVE NO WORDS. #superbowllviii @usher WE LOVE YOU."

H.E.R. and Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Over on Twitter, H.E.R. shared another post, writing, "How it started vs how it’s going. Who woulda thought 🥹." She included a pic of herself at 11 years old, singing the national anthem at a 49ers game, as well as an image from her guitar solo last night.

Closeup of H.E.R. onstage at the Super Bowl
NFL / Via youtube.com

Plenty of celebs sang her praises in the comment section:

Screenshot of Instagram comments
H.E.R. /   Instagram: @hermusicofficial

And the internet had a lot to say about her performance, too:

Twitter: @erieland_

LaFace/ Arista / Twitter: @Baesicc_21

Twitter: @EhresmanKatya

Fox / Twitter: @adorablychrissy

Twitter: @YanSnead

NFL / Twitter: @CFBGPod

Twitter: @tokstarr

Harpo Studios /  Twitter: @bigbluefc

NFL / Twitter: @CertifiedLB

An amazing performance, H.E.R.!