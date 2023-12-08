Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    In A New Interview, Halle Bailey And Rachel Zegler Responded To The Racist Backlash They Received When Cast In Disney Movies

    "Nothing can hurt anymore because they’ve said the worst that can be said."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler are real-life Disney princesses, and I won't hear another word about it.

    Close-ups of a smiling Halle, in a halter-strap outfit, and Rachel, in a strapless outfit
    Gilbert Flores / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    In a new conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors, the pair celebrated each other's recent work in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Rachel) and The Color Purple (Halle).

    Rachel and Halle sitting across from each other
    Variety

    They also discussed the racist backlash they received when they stepped into the roles of Ariel (Halle) and Snow White (Rachel).

    Halle as Ariel and Rachel as Snow White
    Disney, Courtesy Everett Collection / Via buzzfeed.com

    Rachel complimented Halle on always proving the naysayers wrong "with grace" and asked if the backlash ever affected her.

    Rachel saying how inspired she was by the way Halle &quot;handled anybody who had anything bad to say about&quot; and asking if she ever let it affect her
    Variety

    "Of course," Halle responded. "I mean, we’re sensitive. We’re human beings. I get my feelings hurt if my cat doesn’t want to sit next to me." While these roles are incredible opportunities, she said, people stop viewing actors as "real human beings."

    Halle saying &quot;People start taking you away from being a real human being that has feelings and reacts to things; that was definitely something that I had to navigate&quot;
    Variety

    She continued, "But it turned out to be the most beautiful lesson — to block any naysayers or negativity out. Also, I’m an Aries, so I’m a fire sign. People are like, 'Oh, she’s so sweet. She’s so nice.' But a lot of times when I see stuff online, I get mad. I want to respond, but I’ll just be like, 'No, it’s okay.'"

    In return, Halle complimented Rachel on the way she's weathered her own social media storm.

    Halle saying, &quot;The way you&#x27;re so graceful, it&#x27;s just the most beautiful thing to see, because it&#x27;s hard being women under the spotlight; people are so critical and say anything that they would never say to your face&quot;
    Variety

    "Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace," Rachel said.

    Rachel saying, &quot;As much as you&#x27;d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn&#x27;t absolve you of your humanity — that you&#x27;re allowed to have human moments — it doesn&#x27;t necessarily do what you want it to do&quot;
    Variety

    She continued, "So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie."

    Rachel added, "I feel so thankful for those moments because it started to make me feel like solid Teflon. That nothing can hurt anymore because they’ve said the worst that can be said."

    Rachel saying, &quot;You just say, &#x27;Thank you so much for this; I have a lot of love in my life, and I&#x27;m very thankful&#x27; — we get to do our work and have that speak for itself instead&quot;
    Variety

    Halle agreed and shared a saying that she loves.

    Halle smiling and saying, &quot;You throw stones, and I&#x27;ll build a bridge out of them&quot;
    Variety

    "It’s true, though," Rachel replied. "Because we’re making things that make people connect with one another."

    Rachel saying the above quote
    Variety

    Rachel focused on the positive, pointing out all the children who were overjoyed to see themselves in Ariel.

    Rachel saying, &quot;It was such a moment on social media when the Little Mermaid trailer came out and all these young children — young Black children in particular — posted videos reacting and being so happy&quot;
    Variety

    Halle said she cried when she saw the videos, and used them as "armor" during all the backlash.

    Halle saying, &quot;I was sobbing anytime I saw a video of them react and say, &#x27;She looks like me!&#x27; These babies were armor for me to put on whenever I felt I was getting consumed with other chatter about my casting&quot;
    Variety

    When Halle pointed out that Rachel is in the same position to inspire the Latino community, and asked if she felt pressure from that, Rachel replied, "The [Snow White] cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is." While that comes with pressure, she tries to make "little Rachel" proud.

    Rachel saying, &quot;How is it that you come to this role and make little Rachel proud? That was really what I used to fuel my emotion on that set; because all the pictures are out there of little me in my Snow White gown&quot;
    Variety

    These two are just the cutest!

    Halle saying &quot;I swear it&#x27;s going to make me cry,&quot; and Rachel saying, &quot;Stop, because you&#x27;ll make me cry&quot;
    Variety

    Halle gushed over the picture of Rachel as Snow White as a little girl.

    Halle saying, &quot;It was the sweetest picture; you are so sweet and little and filled with so much joy and the biggest smile on your face; that little girl is still in you, and she&#x27;s so proud of you&quot;
    Variety

    "Talk about counting your blessings and thanking whatever it is that brought me here," Rachel responded. "Obviously for my community, it’s a huge moment. And I hope that it’s not one of those moments that we hear about in the news where it’s like, 'Oh, the first in X amount of years.' I don’t want it to be one of those where, 25 years later, it’s the next Latina playing a Disney princess."

    Rachel saying, &quot;I want it to be this revolving door and not just &#x27;I opened one door, and one person walked through&#x27;; I&#x27;m sure you feel the same way — you just want to do right by your community&quot;
    Variety

    Such a wonderful convo between two incredible young ladies! You can watch their full discussion below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Variety