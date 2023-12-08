When Halle pointed out that Rachel is in the same position to inspire the Latino community, and asked if she felt pressure from that, Rachel replied, "The [Snow White] cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is." While that comes with pressure, she tries to make "little Rachel" proud.