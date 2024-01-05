Emma Stone is reflecting on the sexism she's overcome in Hollywood.
Yesterday, the 35-year-old received the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards' Desert Palm Achievement Award for best actress for her incredible performance in Poor Things.
The actor gave a powerful acceptance speech where she recalled starting out in her career and the terrible advice she received from a studio executive.
"When I first moved to LA, I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it's a marathon, not a sprint."
"And in his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago."
"I realize that advice is total garbage, because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling."
She shared her gratitude for the opportunity to keep trying new things and acknowledged how "rare and fleeting" it can be to choose your projects and the people you want to work with.
Emma also spoke about her role in Poor Things, sharing that the character was unlike anything she'd seen: "A woman who is immune to external expectations and impervious to judgment and shame." She admitted that playing Bella Baxter was a challenge because she needed to "unlearn those aspects" about herself. "To make this film has been a highlight of my life, mainly thanks to a true creative soulmate," she said, praising director Yorgos Lanthimos.
"I hope for many more years of the chance to take swings and to try new things and to keep this marathon going," she concluded.
Good for you for proving that studio exec wrong, Emma!