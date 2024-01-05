Skip To Content
    Emma Stone Called Out The "Total Garbage" Advice She Received From A Hollywood Executive Early In Her Career

    "In his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Emma Stone is reflecting on the sexism she's overcome in Hollywood.

    A closeup of Emma in a satin dress
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    Yesterday, the 35-year-old received the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards' Desert Palm Achievement Award for best actress for her incredible performance in Poor Things.

    Emma holding a book in a scene from Poor Things
    Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The actor gave a powerful acceptance speech where she recalled starting out in her career and the terrible advice she received from a studio executive.

    Emma at the podium speaking
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

    "When I first moved to LA, I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it's a marathon, not a sprint."

    Gregg Deguire / WireImage

    "And in his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago."

    Mirek Towski / FilmMagic

    "I realize that advice is total garbage, because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling."

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

    She shared her gratitude for the opportunity to keep trying new things and acknowledged how "rare and fleeting" it can be to choose your projects and the people you want to work with.

    Emma poses for the camera at a Veuve Cliquot event
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    Emma also spoke about her role in Poor Things, sharing that the character was unlike anything she'd seen: "A woman who is immune to external expectations and impervious to judgment and shame." She admitted that playing Bella Baxter was a challenge because she needed to "unlearn those aspects" about herself. "To make this film has been a highlight of my life, mainly thanks to a true creative soulmate," she said, praising director Yorgos Lanthimos.

    Bella Baxter sitting on an ornate chaise lounge
    Yorgos Lanthimos / Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I hope for many more years of the chance to take swings and to try new things and to keep this marathon going," she concluded.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Good for you for proving that studio exec wrong, Emma!