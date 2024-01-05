Emma also spoke about her role in Poor Things, sharing that the character was unlike anything she'd seen: "A woman who is immune to external expectations and impervious to judgment and shame." She admitted that playing Bella Baxter was a challenge because she needed to "unlearn those aspects" about herself. "To make this film has been a highlight of my life, mainly thanks to a true creative soulmate," she said, praising director Yorgos Lanthimos.