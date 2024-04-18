Drew Barrymore's Home Is Going Viral Again — This Time For Her "Humble" Stove

"Can't stop looking at your very normal stove. Refreshing."

by Morgan Sloss

Once again, Drew Barrymore is going viral for being a relatable queen.

Drew Barrymore smiling in a striped pink dress at a Paramount event
Last month, the actor shared a TikTok video with clips of herself enjoying her home. Unlike many celebs *cough* Kim Kardashian *cough* Drew has a surprisingly normal home!

Drew smiling in a casual setting with text "I like staying in" visible
It's cute, cozy, and actually feels lived in!

Two images of Drew holding a plate of food with overlay text expressing contentment at staying in
Social media users agreed, with one person writing, "I love that your house looks like a home and not just a showpiece."

Drew in floral top smiling on a talk show set
Well, Drew recently shared a new TikTok video focused on spring cleaning.

Drew organizing kitchen, captions read "Look at that now-empty drawer."
She emptied her kitchen drawers and figured out what doesn't get used often.

Drew in a graphic sweatshirt gesturing, with text "How can I edit?" above
And she wiped stuff down with a sponge, yelling, "Spring cleaning!" in a silly voice. She's just like us, LOL.

Drew smiles at camera with quote "SPRING CLEANING!" in a kitchen setting
But the thing that caught everyone's attention was actually her stove.

Drew in a casual shirt doing kitchen work near a stove, with an arrow pointing at them
It's not some fancy stainless steel appliance that costs a cool $20k. In fact, Drew's stove looks similar to the one in my old apartment!

Drew cleaning the kitchen counter beside a white stove
Fans in the comments were happy to see a regular stove in the kitchen, with one person calling it "humble":

Social media comments praising a celebrity, likely Drew Barrymore, for having a relatable kitchen
Many gushed over the kitchen in general:

Summarized comments on a celebrity's kitchen, discussing its authenticity and appearance
And others shared their love for Drew:

Four social media comments praising a celebrity's authenticity and relatability
What do you think of Drew's kitchen? LMK in the comments below!