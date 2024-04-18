Drew Barrymore's Home Is Going Viral Again — This Time For Her "Humble" Stove

Once again, Drew Barrymore is going viral for being a relatable queen.
It's cute, cozy, and actually feels lived in!
Social media users agreed, with one person writing, "I love that your house looks like a home and not just a showpiece."
Well, Drew recently shared a new TikTok video focused on spring cleaning.
She emptied her kitchen drawers and figured out what doesn't get used often.
And she wiped stuff down with a sponge, yelling, "Spring cleaning!" in a silly voice. She's just like us, LOL.
But the thing that caught everyone's attention was actually her stove.
It's not some fancy stainless steel appliance that costs a cool $20k. In fact, Drew's stove looks similar to the one in my old apartment!
Fans in the comments were happy to see a regular stove in the kitchen, with one person calling it "humble":
Many gushed over the kitchen in general:
And others shared their love for Drew:
What do you think of Drew's kitchen? LMK in the comments below!