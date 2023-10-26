Chloe Bailey Dressed Up As Daenerys Targaryen For Halloween, And She KILLED It

Celebrity·Posted on Oct 26, 2023Chloe Bailey Dressed Up As Daenerys Targaryen For Halloween, And She KILLED ItAll hail the Mother of Dragons!by Morgan SlossBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Halloween is around the corner, and you know what that means. Another year of Chloe Bailey blessing us with her costumes! Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images In 2021, she KILLED IT as Lola from Shark Tale. View this photo on Instagram @edwiggery / Chloe Bailey / Instagram: @chloebailey / Via Instagram: @edwiggery A few days later, she made the perfect Betty Boop. View this photo on Instagram @edwiggery / Chloe Bailey / Instagram: @chloebailey / Via Instagram: @edwiggery Last year, her depiction of Storm from X-Men was so good... View this photo on Instagram @edwiggery / Chloe Bailey / Instagram: @chloebailey / Via Instagram: @edwiggery ...that Halle Berry (the OG Storm herself) gave the stamp of approval!💕💕💕 you slayed this.— Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 29, 2022 Halle Berry / Twitter: @halleberry Today, the singer posted this year's costume, and it might just be my favorite yet. Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images Bend the knee for Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name! View this photo on Instagram @jpwphoto / Chloe Bailey / Instagram: @chloebailey / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/jpwphoto/?hl=en&img_index=1 In the caption, she wrote, "I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons." What a fun take! From the hair to the 'fit to the shoes, I love how she made the style her own. She looks STUNNING on that throne. And the dragon eggs are a nice touch. HBO Plenty of people showed their love in the comments, including her sister, Halle, of course: Chloe Bailey / instagram.com One fan wrote, "A Lannister could never!" Chloe Bailey / instagram.com And this person summed it up nicely: Chloe Bailey / instagram.com All hail the Mother of Dragons! View this photo on Instagram @jpwphoto / Chloe Bailey / Instagram: @chloebailey / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/jpwphoto/?hl=en&img_index=1