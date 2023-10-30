Celebrity·Posted 19 hours ago18 Times Celebrities Wore The Same Thing For Halloween, And They Both Looked IncredibleDemi Lovato and LeBron James nailed it as Pennywise.by Morgan SlossBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images And Ashley Graham in 2019: View this photo on Instagram Ashley Graham / Instagram: @ashleygraham 2. Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo in 2021: View this photo on Instagram Madelaine Petsch / Instagram: @madelame And Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley in 2022: View this photo on Instagram Hayley Kiyoko / Instagram: @hayleykiyoko 3. LeBron James as Pennywise from It in 2017: View this photo on Instagram Lebron James / Instagram: @kingjames And Demi Lovato in 2019: Demi Lovato / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/ddlovato/?hl=en / Via popsugar.com 4. Chloe Bailey as Storm from X-Men in 2022: View this photo on Instagram @edwiggery / Chloe Bailey / Instagram: @chloebailey / Via Instagram: @edwiggery And Anok Yai in 2019: Gotham / FilmMagic / Getty Images 5. Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy from Batman in 2011: Bennett Raglin / WireImage And Rita Ora in 2017: Joe Maher / Getty Images 6. Beyoncé as Barbie in 2016: View this photo on Instagram Beyoncé / Instagram: @beyonce And Rebel Wilson in 2022: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos 7. Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in 2021: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS And Beanie Feldstein with Ben Platt as the Tin Man in 2019: Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images 8. Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians in 2013: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images And Cardi B in 2017: Shareif Ziyadat / FilmMagic / Getty Images 9. Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears from the "Baby One More Time" music video in 2021: View this photo on Instagram @amberasaly / Hailey Bieber / Instagram: @haileybieber / Via Instagram: @amberasaly And Brie Larson in 2019: View this photo on Instagram Brie Larson / Instagram: @brielarson 10. Diddy as the Joker from The Dark Knight in 2022: Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID And Lewis Hamilton in 2016: Michael Stewart / FilmMagic / Getty Images 11. Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop in 2022: CREDITThe Hollywood jr / BACKGRID And Chloe Bailey in 2021: View this photo on Instagram @edwiggery / Chloe Bailey / Instagram: @chloebailey / Via Instagram: @edwiggery 12. Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde in 2019: View this photo on Instagram Kim Kardashian / Instagram: @kimkardashian And Mindy Kaling in 2021: Mindy Kaling / instagram.com 13. Cardi B as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons in 2022: Cardi B / instagram.com And Emily Ratajkowski in 2015: Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images 14. LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands from Edward Scissorhands in 2019: View this photo on Instagram LeBron James / Instagram: @kingjames And Travis Barker with Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Boggs in 2021: View this photo on Instagram @amberasaly / Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram: @kourtneykardash / Via Instagram: @amberasaly 15. Demi Lovato as Selena in 2017: Demi Lovato / Instagram: @ddlovato / Via buzzfeed.com And America Ferrera for Superstore in 2017: View this photo on Instagram Arlene Richie / Getty Images / America Ferrera / Instagram: @americaferrera 16. Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease in 2015: Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images And Kate Upton with Justin Verlander as Danny in 2016: Kate Upton / instagram.com 17. Saweetie as Catwoman from Catwoman in 2021: Saweetie / instagram.com And Nicole Scherzinger in 2013: Vantagenews / BACKGRID 18. And finally, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Napoleon and Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite in 2015: Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Twitter: @jessetyler And Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart in 2018: View this photo on Instagram Camila Mendes / Instagram: @camimendes / Searchlight Pictures Which is your fave costume? LMK in the comments!