    18 Times Celebrities Wore The Same Thing For Halloween, And They Both Looked Incredible

    Demi Lovato and LeBron James nailed it as Pennywise.

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015:

    her at an event in costume
    Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

    And Ashley Graham in 2019:

    2. Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo in 2021:

    And Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley in 2022:

    3. LeBron James as Pennywise from It in 2017:

    And Demi Lovato in 2019:

    Demi Lovato / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/ddlovato/?hl=en / Via popsugar.com

    4. Chloe Bailey as Storm from X-Men in 2022:

    And Anok Yai in 2019:

    her with gloves and thigh high boots for the superhero
    Gotham / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    5. Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy from Batman in 2011:

    she&#x27;s wearing the red wig and poison ivy leaves as a dress
    Bennett Raglin / WireImage

    And Rita Ora in 2017:

    wearing leaves and fishnets and a long sheer cape
    Joe Maher / Getty Images

    6. Beyoncé as Barbie in 2016:

    And Rebel Wilson in 2022:

    she&#x27;s wearing pink and is inside a barbie box
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

    7. Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz in 2021:

    him on stage dressed as the character with a dress and the sparkling shoes
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS

    And Beanie Feldstein with Ben Platt as the Tin Man in 2019:

    the two on the red carpet in their outfits
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    8. Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians in 2013:

    her with a Dalmatian on the red carpet
    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    And Cardi B in 2017:

    her in costume sitting in a chair
    Shareif Ziyadat / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    9. Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears from the "Baby One More Time" music video in 2021:

    And Brie Larson in 2019:

    10. Diddy as the Joker from The Dark Knight in 2022:

    closeup of him in joker makeup
    Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID

    And Lewis Hamilton in 2016:

    closeup of him in the suit and full makeup
    Michael Stewart / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    11. Olivia Rodrigo as Betty Boop in 2022:

    she&#x27;s walking outside in the mini dress, purse, and short black hair
    CREDITThe Hollywood jr / BACKGRID

    And Chloe Bailey in 2021:

    12. Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde in 2019:

    And Mindy Kaling in 2021:

    in a pink suit with a purse and small dog
    Mindy Kaling / instagram.com

    13. Cardi B as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons in 2022:

    closep of her with the tall blue wig
    Cardi B / instagram.com

    And Emily Ratajkowski in 2015:

    closeup up of her painted yellow wearing the dress and tall blue wig
    Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images

    14. LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands from Edward Scissorhands in 2019:

    And Travis Barker with Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Boggs in 2021:

    15. Demi Lovato as Selena in 2017:

    mirror selfie of her with long hair wearing  a stage costume
    Demi Lovato / Instagram: @ddlovato / Via buzzfeed.com

    And America Ferrera for Superstore in 2017:

    16. Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease in 2015:

    wearing the leather outfit and heels and holding a cigarette
    Andrew Toth / WireImage / Getty Images

    And Kate Upton with Justin Verlander as Danny in 2016:

    closeup of the two in the leather outfits
    Kate Upton / instagram.com

    17. Saweetie as Catwoman from Catwoman in 2021:

    closeup of her in cutout leather outfit and cat face mask
    Saweetie / instagram.com

    And Nicole Scherzinger in 2013:

    closeup of her in leather and cat ears
    Vantagenews / BACKGRID

    18. And finally, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Napoleon and Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite in 2015:

    both in the outfits, one wearing the vote for pedro shirt
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Twitter: @jessetyler

    And Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart in 2018:

    Which is your fave costume? LMK in the comments!