The actor is known for her gorgeous shade of sandy blonde hair. In the '90s, her look even inspired a wave of haircuts called The Rachel due to Friends' popularity. But she's actually a brunette.
2.Shakira
Despite her signature honey-blonde look, the singer has naturally black hair. She started out in the industry with her dark hair and switched to blonde around the time she released Laundry Service (her fifth album and first in English).
Though we usually see her with blonde hair, the actor is a natural redhead. And look at those curls! In 2017, Nicole told Who magazine that after years of straightening and bleaching, her curls aren't what they used to be. "I wish I had my curls back. I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"
4.Angelina Jolie
The actor has been a brunette for nearly her entire career, but she's naturally blonde. Angelina reportedly said, "My natural color is dark blonde. But when I was 4 or 5, my mother dyed my hair dark brown, and she decided to keep it that way. And I stuck with that."
Younger fans might only know the actor with honey or bronze hair. But her hair is naturally a gorgeous dark brown.
7.Amy Adams
The actor is naturally strawberry blonde. At a TimesTalks event, she credited dyeing her hair with helping her career. "Based on roles that I was getting called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde, and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb," she said.
8.Gwen Stefani
The singer has rocked platinum hair for over two decades. Last year, she posted an Instagram video with tons of pictures from her childhood, back when she was a brunette.
9.Britney Spears
The pop star's blonde hair has been iconic for decades. But her natural hair is a pretty brown.
10.Sofía Vergara
The actor is naturally blonde. Earlier this year, she told People, "The way that I looked was not the way that Hollywood really saw Latina women. They were expecting a more dark-haired woman. It was difficult because they were a little confused, like, 'This woman sounds like a Latin woman but she's blonde.'" It wasn't until she dyed her hair dark brown that she landed major roles like Gloria in Modern Family.
11.Ariana Grande
For many years, the singer was known for her ponytail in different shades of brown. In a Facebook post, she said bleaching and dyeing her hair for Victorious "completely destroyed" it, and she wore it up with extensions due to the damage. In recent years, she's been blonde for her role as Glinda in Wicked. But Ariana has naturally dark curls.
12.Mandy Moore
The actor's natural color is dirty blonde. She dyed it brown for her iconic role in A Walk to Remember, telling Entertainment Weekly, "There was a real significance to coloring my hair. As silly as it sounds, there was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself. It was the last little piece of the puzzle I think in terms of getting into the character." She remained a brunette for over 15 years before switching it up a few years ago.
13.Emma Stone
The actor often changes her color, but she's best known for her striking red hair. In her childhood pictures, she's actually blonde. She told Refinery29, "My hair grows out blonde, but my coloring is similar to that of a redhead. So, I really like having red hair."
14.Chrissy Teigen
The cookbook author has often switched up her color over the years, from blonde to red to bronze. In this throwback pic she posted on Instagram, her natural hair is a beautiful dark brown.
15.Kristen Stewart
The actor often flips between dark brown and platinum blonde hair. But her natural shade is actually dirty blonde.
16.Beyoncé
Throughout her career, the singer has rocked just about every shade of brown and blonde. But in her childhood photos — so cute! — she has very dark hair.
17.And finally, Reese Witherspoon
The Legally Blonde star is naturally brunette! In her childhood pictures, Reese's hair is light brown.
Any other celebs whose natural hair color would catch people by surprise? LMK in the comments below!