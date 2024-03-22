Skip To Content
Britney Spears, Amy Adams, Jennifer Aniston, And 14 Other Celebrities Who Shocked Me With Their Natural Hair Color

Angelina Jolie's natural hair is a beautiful dirty blonde.

Morgan Sloss
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Jennifer Aniston

Close-up of Jennifer Aniston with a soft smile, wearing a stylish outfit
Axelle / FilmMagic

The actor is known for her gorgeous shade of sandy blonde hair. In the '90s, her look even inspired a wave of haircuts called The Rachel due to Friends' popularity. But she's actually a brunette.

Jennifer with brown hair
Barry King / Getty Images

2. Shakira

Shakira wearing a sleeveless, sparkling gold dress at an event
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Despite her signature honey-blonde look, the singer has naturally black hair. She started out in the industry with her dark hair and switched to blonde around the time she released Laundry Service (her fifth album and first in English).

Shakira wearing a sparkly blouse sits in front of a microphone, appearing on a talk show
Canal 13 / Via youtube.com

3. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman posing in a sequined gown with sheer detail at an event
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Though we usually see her with blonde hair, the actor is a natural redhead. And look at those curls! In 2017, Nicole told Who magazine that after years of straightening and bleaching, her curls aren't what they used to be. "I wish I had my curls back. I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"

Nicole posing in front of Sydney Harbour with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in the background
Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

4. Angelina Jolie

Angelina posing sideways, glancing at the camera with a soft smile, wearing a stylish blouse
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The actor has been a brunette for nearly her entire career, but she's naturally blonde. Angelina reportedly said, "My natural color is dark blonde. But when I was 4 or 5, my mother dyed my hair dark brown, and she decided to keep it that way. And I stuck with that."

5. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wearing a green velvet dress with a leopard print jacket
Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

For many years, the actor has ranged from honey blonde to different shades of warm brown. Naturally, her hair is a much darker brown — and beautifully curly, too!

Jennifer smiling in a plaid dress and cardigan, at a press event with a foliage backdrop
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

6. Halle Berry

Halle Berry smiles at the camera on the red carpet in a sparkly jacket
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

Younger fans might only know the actor with honey or bronze hair. But her hair is naturally a gorgeous dark brown.

Halle with short hair, wearing a dark blazer, in front of tropical flowers
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

7. Amy Adams

Amy Adams on the red carpet in a strapless black dress
Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

The actor is naturally strawberry blonde. At a TimesTalks event, she credited dyeing her hair with helping her career. "Based on roles that I was getting called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde, and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb," she said.

Amy with hair up and white flower accessory, looking over her shoulder
J. Vespa / Getty Images

8. Gwen Stefani

Gwen with high ponytail wearing a floral outfit and large earrings
Taylor Hill / WireImage

The singer has rocked platinum hair for over two decades. Last year, she posted an Instagram video with tons of pictures from her childhood, back when she was a brunette.

Gwen seated in a floral dress, smiling and touching her hair, in front of foliage
Gwen Stefani / Via instagram.com

9. Britney Spears

Britney Spears in a black lace dress at the Billboard Music Awards
Lester Cohen

The pop star's blonde hair has been iconic for decades. But her natural hair is a pretty brown.

Britney with curly hair and a beaded headband, wearing a spaghetti-strap dress
Kevin.mazur / WireImage

10. Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara poses in a black and white dress at an event. She is smiling
Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

The actor is naturally blonde. Earlier this year, she told People, "The way that I looked was not the way that Hollywood really saw Latina women. They were expecting a more dark-haired woman. It was difficult because they were a little confused, like, 'This woman sounds like a Latin woman but she's blonde.'" It wasn't until she dyed her hair dark brown that she landed major roles like Gloria in Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara smiles at an event, wearing a black embellished dress
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

11. Ariana Grande

Ariana in a strapless pink gown with a necklace and earrings, posing for the camera
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

For many years, the singer was known for her ponytail in different shades of brown. In a Facebook post, she said bleaching and dyeing her hair for Victorious "completely destroyed" it, and she wore it up with extensions due to the damage. In recent years, she's been blonde for her role as Glinda in Wicked. But Ariana has naturally dark curls.

Ariana in a &quot;13&quot; musical tee at an event
Joe Corrigan / Getty Images

12. Mandy Moore

Mandy with shoulder-length hair smiling at an NBCUniversal event, wearing a patterned outfit
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

The actor's natural color is dirty blonde. She dyed it brown for her iconic role in A Walk to Remember, telling Entertainment Weekly, "There was a real significance to coloring my hair. As silly as it sounds, there was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself. It was the last little piece of the puzzle I think in terms of getting into the character." She remained a brunette for over 15 years before switching it up a few years ago.

Mandy with a butterfly design on their top
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

13. Emma Stone

Emma Stone in a white blazer, posing at the AFI event
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

The actor often changes her color, but she's best known for her striking red hair. In her childhood pictures, she's actually blonde. She told Refinery29, "My hair grows out blonde, but my coloring is similar to that of a redhead. So, I really like having red hair."

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

14. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen smiling, wearing a sequined dress with beaded details and earrings
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The cookbook author has often switched up her color over the years, from blonde to red to bronze. In this throwback pic she posted on Instagram, her natural hair is a beautiful dark brown.

15. Kristen Stewart

Kristen with short hair wearing a striped Chanel top, posing for the camera
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The actor often flips between dark brown and platinum blonde hair. But her natural shade is actually dirty blonde.

Kristen with a side glance, wearing dark jacket and backpack
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

16. Beyoncé

Beyoncé singing on stage wearing a striped outfit
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Throughout her career, the singer has rocked just about every shade of brown and blonde. But in her childhood photos — so cute! — she has very dark hair.

17. And finally, Reese Witherspoon

Reese with shoulder-length blonde hair on a red carpet
Axelle / FilmMagic

The Legally Blonde star is naturally brunette! In her childhood pictures, Reese's hair is light brown.

Reese as a child
Pool Benainous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Any other celebs whose natural hair color would catch people by surprise? LMK in the comments below!