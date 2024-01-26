Another widespread criticism of BookTok is the way it's potentially affecting the quality of some recent books. Now, I believe this is a much stronger argument than simply disparaging BookTok books as a whole. Some authors are quickly churning out books and reaching astronomical levels of popularity despite what many seasoned readers see as weak prose, major plot holes, lackluster worldbuilding, etc. As someone who's read fantasy romance for a very long time, I'll admit I've been unable to finish some books and series that were recommended on BookTok because they weren't of the quality that I've come to enjoy in the genre.