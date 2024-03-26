Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 19 hours agoAshley Tisdale Just Announced Her Pregnancy On Instagram, And The Pictures Are So SweetCongratulations, Ashley!by Morgan SlossBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Congratulations are in order! Ashley Tisdale just announced that she's expecting her second child. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images On Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a series of beautiful pictures with her shirt open to reveal her baby bump. View this photo on Instagram Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com In a black-and-white pic, she and her husband, Christopher French, smiled at each other. Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com And in the last image, Ashley gazed at her 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris. So cute! Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com In the caption, she wrote, "We can’t wait to meet you 💫." Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Brooks Brothers Christopher commented, "here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol." Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com The happy news comes just two weeks after fellow High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens announced her own pregnancy at the Oscars. Aliah Anderson / Getty Images Naturally, HSM fans shared their excitement in the comments of Ashley's Instagram post: Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com Congratulations, Ashley!