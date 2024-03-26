Skip To Content
Ashley Tisdale Just Announced Her Pregnancy On Instagram, And The Pictures Are So Sweet

Congratulations, Ashley!

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Congratulations are in order! Ashley Tisdale just announced that she's expecting her second child.

Ashley at media event in sleeveless high-neck satin top, hair parted in center
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a series of beautiful pictures with her shirt open to reveal her baby bump.

In a black-and-white pic, she and her husband, Christopher French, smiled at each other.

Christopher in a buttoned shirt and Ashley in an open shirt cradling her visible baby bump, both smiling, with trees in the background
Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com

And in the last image, Ashley gazed at her 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris. So cute!

Ashley lifting shirt to show belly to Jupiter, both smiling, standing indoors by a window with trees outside
Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com

In the caption, she wrote, "We can’t wait to meet you 💫."

Ashley and her husband at an event, she holding a small dog and clutch, he holding a plate; both are smiling and casually dressed
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Brooks Brothers

Christopher commented, "here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol."

Christopher&#x27;s comment along with a grimace emoji
Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com

The happy news comes just two weeks after fellow High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens announced her own pregnancy at the Oscars.

Pregnant Vanessa in a black dress poses with a hand on her bump and smiling
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Naturally, HSM fans shared their excitement in the comments of Ashley's Instagram post:

Three comments, including &quot;Gabriella and Sharpay having babies together I love this,&quot; &quot;Sharpay and Gabriella having babies at the same time,&quot; and &quot;the next generation of wildcats is coming!!!&quot;
Ashley Tisdale / Via instagram.com

Congratulations, Ashley!