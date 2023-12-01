But she emphasized her desire to explore all kinds of ideas and projects without stereotypical boundaries. "If I’m creatively empowered as an artist, then I have the freedom to decide I’m going to make the movie about rocks, or about birds, or about a space that has nothing to do with my experience as a Latina. Not that there’s anything wrong with those stories — I’ve told those, and I will continue to tell those — but freedom is being able to follow your artistic impulses that are not bound by whatever labels we’ve been attached to our whole lives," she concluded.