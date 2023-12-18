Skip To Content
    "The Sisterhood Came Through": America Ferrera Celebrates Her "Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants" Costars Reuniting In Her Honor

    They came together to celebrate America Ferrera's performance in the Barbie movie.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In need of a boost of 2000s nostalgia? Well, you might have heard that all four main cast members of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunited over the weekend: America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel.

    The group of friends walking down the sidewalk in a scene from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants&quot;
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    They came together on Friday in New York to celebrate America's performance as the character Gloria in Barbie.

    Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively
    @americaferrera/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    The event was hosted by Blake, Questlove, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. "I’m so lucky to have you three as such supportive and just plain genius friends," America wrote on Instagram about the hosts alongside a carousel of photos from the event. The likes of Greta Gerwig, Ariana DeBose, Lou Diamond Phillips, Robin de Jesús, and America's husband Ryan Piers Williams were all in attendance.

    Closeup of America Ferrera
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Still, the reunion of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast seemed to be a standout moment of the night.

    The friends sitting on rocks by the sea in a scene from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants&quot;
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    Notably, this is not the first time the four women, who starred in the 2005 film and its 2008 sequel, have come together over the years to support one another's careers.

    The friends posing for fun graduation photos in a scene from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants&quot;
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    In 2017, they all posed for a photo together at the afterparty for Amber's film Paint It Black.

    America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel
    Andrew Toth / Getty Images

    All these years later, the cast seems still so close as evidenced by everything America, Blake, and Amber said about their reunion (Alexis isn't active on social media).

    Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Alexis Bledel
    @americaferrera/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    "💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.💕 #SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖," America wrote in her Instagram post about the reunion.

    "Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…" Blake started out her Instagram post, which you can view here.

    Closeup of America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel
    @blakelively/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead," she said.

    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    "That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life," Blake continued. "I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work."

    Gloria and her daughter being driven by Barbie in a scene from &quot;Barbie&quot;
    Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always," she concluded. "Pants = Love Love your sisters. Love yourself."

    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    America commented, "🥹 When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis. 💕" and "Also, your outfit slayed me. 💕" on Blake's post.

    The women taking a selfie together
    @americaferrera/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    "My girls. For life," Amber said in an IG Story linking to Blake's post, while America also shared the post to her story and said, "@blakelively making me ugly cry for the second time this week."

    Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera
    Fernando Leon/Everett Collection

    "We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake’s closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie," Amber wrote in her IG post.

    "I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere," Amber continued. "What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms — the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years — in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants&quot;
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    "When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it," Amber concluded.

    The cast of &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants&quot;
    Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

    "Forever my sister. ❤️," America commented on her post. She also shared the post to her IG story and said, "20 years of deep friendship."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2&quot;
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    Finally, while not part of the Sisterhood, Ryan Reynolds, who is married to Blake, celebrated the reunion on his Instagram story, too. "Sisterhood powers activate," he wrote. "One of the most beautiful performances of the year: @americaferrera in @barbiethemovie."

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
    Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    America shared Ryan's story and wrote, "😘 @vancityreynolds (But you still can't borrow the pants, sorry)," while Amber said in her own story, "Ryan has always wanted to be the honorary 5th sister and today we shall let him."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2&quot;
    Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection