They came together on Friday in New York to celebrate America's performance as the character Gloria in Barbie.
The event was hosted by Blake, Questlove, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. "I’m so lucky to have you three as such supportive and just plain genius friends," America wrote on Instagram about the hosts alongside a carousel of photos from the event. The likes of Greta Gerwig, Ariana DeBose, Lou Diamond Phillips, Robin de Jesús, and America's husband Ryan Piers Williams were all in attendance.
Still, the reunion of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast seemed to be a standout moment of the night.
Notably, this is not the first time the four women, who starred in the 2005 film and its 2008 sequel, have come together over the years to support one another's careers.
In 2017, they all posed for a photo together at the afterparty for Amber's film Paint It Black.
All these years later, the cast seems still so close as evidenced by everything America, Blake, and Amber said about their reunion (Alexis isn't active on social media).
"💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.💕 #SisterhoodForever 👩❤️👩 🧳👖," America wrote in her Instagram post about the reunion.
"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…" Blake started out her Instagram post, which you can view here.
"I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead," she said.
"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life," Blake continued. "I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work."
"It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always," she concluded. "Pants = Love Love your sisters. Love yourself."
America commented, "🥹 When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis. 💕" and "Also, your outfit slayed me. 💕" on Blake's post.
"My girls. For life," Amber said in an IG Story linking to Blake's post, while America also shared the post to her story and said, "@blakelively making me ugly cry for the second time this week."
"We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake’s closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie," Amber wrote in her IG post.
"I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere," Amber continued. "What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms — the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years — in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does."
"When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it," Amber concluded.
"Forever my sister. ❤️," America commented on her post. She also shared the post to her IG story and said, "20 years of deep friendship."
Finally, while not part of the Sisterhood, Ryan Reynolds, who is married to Blake, celebrated the reunion on his Instagram story, too. "Sisterhood powers activate," he wrote. "One of the most beautiful performances of the year: @americaferrera in @barbiethemovie."
America shared Ryan's story and wrote, "😘 @vancityreynolds (But you still can't borrow the pants, sorry)," while Amber said in her own story, "Ryan has always wanted to be the honorary 5th sister and today we shall let him."