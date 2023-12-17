The "Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants" Cast Had A Full Reunion At A "Barbie" Screening, And It Was Totes Adorbs

If you're of a certain age, you were probably a fan of the film adaptations of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants book series.
The two films — one in 2005, one in 2008, both based off of Ann Brashares's beloved book series — were critical and commercial successes, and the cast was similarly iconic.
In case you need a refresher about who was in them: You've got Alexis Bledel, America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively. That's the whole damn sisterhood right there.
So, according to Entertainment Weekly, there was a special Barbie screening in New York City on Friday night to celebrate America's Critics Choice Awards nomination for her performance in the smash hit film.
As America eventually revealed on IG, the screening's red carpet included a reunion of the original Sisterhood cast. Cute!
"💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," she wrote in the caption to the video accompanying the post. "I love these women with all my heart.💕#SisterhoodForever 👩❤️👩 🧳👖"
In the clip, the crew take a fun selfie together...
And you even see Blake and America hugging it out, too.
The celebs were all up in America's mentions big-upping the reunion, too: