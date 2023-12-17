Skip To Content
The "Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants" Cast Had A Full Reunion At A "Barbie" Screening, And It Was Totes Adorbs

Everyone showed up and got in their nostalgic feels.

Larry Fitzmaurice
BuzzFeed Staff

If you're of a certain age, you were probably a fan of the film adaptations of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants book series.

Screenshot from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants&quot;
Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

The two films — one in 2005, one in 2008, both based off of Ann Brashares's beloved book series — were critical and commercial successes, and the cast was similarly iconic.

Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

THE SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS 2, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel (top), 2008. ©Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

In case you need a refresher about who was in them: You've got Alexis Bledel, America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, and Blake Lively. That's the whole damn sisterhood right there.

Screenshot from &quot;The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2&quot;
Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

So, according to Entertainment Weekly, there was a special Barbie screening in New York City on Friday night to celebrate America's Critics Choice Awards nomination for her performance in the smash hit film.

Closeup of America Ferrera
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As America eventually revealed on IG, the screening's red carpet included a reunion of the original Sisterhood cast. Cute!

"💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," she wrote in the caption to the video accompanying the post. "I love these women with all my heart.💕#SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖"

Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively
@americaferrera / Via instagram.com

In the clip, the crew take a fun selfie together...

The women taking a selfie together
@americaferrera / Via instagram.com

And you even see Blake and America hugging it out, too.

America and Blake embracing
@americaferrera / Via instagram.com

The celebs were all up in America's mentions big-upping the reunion, too:

&quot;Love this friendship!&quot;
@americaferrera / Via instagram.com
&quot;Omg my heart just skipped a beat!!!&quot;
@americaferrera / Via instagram.com
&quot;All the emotions!!&quot;
@americaferrera / Via instagram.com
A green heart
@americaferrera / Via instagram.com

Wholesome stuff! Love to see it.