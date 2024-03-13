Zoë Kravitz Playfully Roasted Her Dad Lenny Kravitz About His Love For Exposing His Nipples

Lenny Kravitz has always been seen as the epitome of cool, but if there's one person who can playfully humble him, it's his equally cool daughter, Zoë Kravitz.
On Tuesday, Lenny was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The veteran singer-songwriter, who brought us hits like "Fly Away," "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over," "Again," and "Let Love Rule," was celebrated in a star-studded ceremony.
Among those stars were legendary actor Denzel Washington and Lenny's daughter Zoë. Zoë gave a speech with her dad by her side and while she paid tribute to the amazing man he's been in her life, she also poked fun at him in a way that only family can — and that included his interesting fashion choices.
"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," Zoë said. "I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."
"Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we've grown up together. We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot."
She went on to gush over the way he's matured throughout the years and the special ways he's remained the same.
"I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly I've seen through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt."
She admitted to feeling embarrassed when she was younger when he would pick her up from school with his chest exposed, but she's grown to accept it.
"At this point, I accept it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one. And it works."
"You two make each other better and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."
Zoë went on to explain that the things that make her dad cool aren't what people would assume. It isn't about how he presents himself on the outside, instead, it's because of the genuine person he is on the inside.
"Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts. It comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love."
"Your music, your lyrics, your live performances, your homes, your love of food and family, your good conversations, your stupid jokes, dance parties, late-night kitchen talks — you absolutely devour life."
"You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art and that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive. You remind them of the only thing that matters: Love."
Zoë speech generated a lot of laughs and even more applause. Lenny beamed as he watched her. Once she finished her speech, Lenny pulled Zoë into a big hug and held her tight, as he complimented her on the sweet words she shared.
Name a cuter daddy-daughter duo, I'll wait! To listen to her full speech, check out the video below.