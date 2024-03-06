Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge
  • Oscars badge

Let's See How Well You Know Oscars History By Guessing Which Films These 25 Legendary Actors Won Their Oscars For

Did Reese Witherspoon win for Walk the Line or Wild? You tell us.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

On March 10, a new set of actors will join the hallowed grounds of Hollywood as the latest round of Oscars winners.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, Dan MacMedan / WireImage / Getty Images

So, ahead of the ceremony, buff up on your Oscars knowledge.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images © Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences®

Below are 25 Oscar winners...

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images, Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

...and your task is to guess which of their many famous films they won gold for and compare how many people got it right or wrong.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Image Direct / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Good luck!

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions