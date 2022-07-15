Skip To Content
Zendaya Landed Herself In The Hospital After Attempting To Cook, And She Playfully Documented It All On Instagram

"This is why I don't cook."

by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya might have a notable sense of style and enviable acting chops, but one thing she won't want you to replicate is her cooking skills!

zendaya in green and black gown
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TIME

On Wednesday, the Emmy Award–winning actor took fans on a kitchen crusade that ultimately led her to the hospital, and she documented it all on her Instagram stories.

Zendaya in Euphoria over fridge
HBO

She kicked off the story showing off her index finger wrapped in bandages, with the caption, "See now…this is why I don’t cook.”

Zendaya cuts finger cooking
Zendaya / Instagram

Things escalated quickly, because in her next story, Zendaya is seen sitting in a hospital as doctors work on her finger.

Two doctors working on Zendaya&#x27;s hand, one holding stitching thread and medical scissors
Zendaya / Instagram

The cooking chronicles came to an end when the Euphoria star revealed she got stitches. Zendaya later declared she was "never cooking again." Thankfully, she had her best friend and assistant, Darnell Appling, by her side.

Zendaya holding up her hand under a caption that says &quot;baby&#x27;s first stitches&quot;
Zendaya / Instagram

Darnell reposted the same photo on his IG story and jokingly added, “Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂 Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Glad to see she's OK! Do you have a memorable cooking story? Share it with us in the comments below!