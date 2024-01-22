31 Seriously Funny Tweets That Made Me Forget About Work And All Of My Responsibilities For About 5 Minutes
L O L!
For a lot of us, Monday means the end of the weekend and the return of our work and/or school week. Well, we believe it's important to take some time to yourself during those stressful hours to make room for laughter.
Here are some tweets to put a smile on your face:
1.
When there was a huge argument in the group chat but you was asleep pic.twitter.com/QUKNB7jaLz— Austine (@theereal_one) January 21, 2024
2.
i love a “this is us” ass girl like yeah babe, we are those 2 hashbrowns— ∘ (@zacdose) January 21, 2024
3.
when you read your old messages and see how you use to talk: pic.twitter.com/bpxGCI6E1e— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 22, 2024
4.
Just did my own taxes, I should be in prison by march— EK 😮💨 (@_ayannaE) January 21, 2024
5.
I almost left this man a voicemail but I forgot he be tryna rap.. I refuse to be the intro onna song.— CEIRA (@THEEPROBLEMCEE) January 21, 2024
6.
when a girl says “5 mins” think about it like five minutes left in the 4th quarter and both teams have all their timeouts— poppa (@popitforpoppa) January 21, 2024
7.
starting a rewatching ur— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 22, 2024
new show comfort show
for the 15th time pic.twitter.com/pfbfCJlKjq
8.
Elliot Stabler when you tell him it’s illegal to drown a suspect even if they are child abusers #SVU pic.twitter.com/W34NX8py1q— lex in tx (@alexissTyler) January 21, 2024
9.
this is not what i meant when i said i want a rockstar bf🙄 pic.twitter.com/ffbclQQPNh— BK (@_itssbrooklynbx) January 20, 2024
10.
January 21, 2024
11.
no one:— Jameel (@Jameelxo) January 20, 2024
cartoon network moms: pic.twitter.com/2giLNRfbRX
12.
Me after saying “what” for the 3rd time & still not hearing what they said pic.twitter.com/tZDmQnoDS8— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 20, 2024
13.
This can't be the same check my co worker raising 3 kids with…— 𝐇☆𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋🎀 (@mainbitchclique) January 20, 2024
14.
“do u even like me?”— tat 🪲 (@heluvstat) January 21, 2024
me: pic.twitter.com/EVRSkUhh48
15.
“I have a team” https://t.co/7aMMsLsnzE— bum (@BattleRapBum) January 21, 2024
16.
“I don't like physical contact”— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 16, 2024
me with specific people: pic.twitter.com/stx0orlIMj
17.
I had an apartment inspection 😭 pic.twitter.com/76RyI3VGYx— ᥫ᭡ T. Garielle 💕 (@Locwittati) January 19, 2024
18.
me after telling someone to google it & they're wrong pic.twitter.com/G0FZljAvm0— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 16, 2024
19.
"incorrect username or password"— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 18, 2024
BITCH, WHICH ONE IS IT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q9qWtSqT3H
20.
Times have really changed cause the Girl Scouts are now “link in bio” girlies. What happened to being in the field?— Funny Glam Girl. (@b0mbchell_) January 19, 2024
21.
Well this is new. My pepper is with child. pic.twitter.com/ttvL0sSPYW— Kay (@KaylarWill) January 18, 2024
22.
when i was in elementary school we learned about a shape called a rhombus & that was the last time i ever heard about that shape ever again— Sunshine Jarboly (@SunshineJarboly) January 17, 2024
23.
told my grandma the time of my graduation & date & this what she said….. bruh…. pic.twitter.com/Zp40h7NvSw— pacience (@fendiflikks) January 17, 2024
24.
It’s on site, because anything for Selenas! https://t.co/DyGz8Kh3Zc— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) January 17, 2024
25.
me when someone ask me about directions in the city I ived in my whole life pic.twitter.com/gOUeKLx7RV— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 16, 2024
26.
Would it kill Apple to tell me in the receipt wtf my purchase is for?— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) January 16, 2024
27.
Hitting “Notify Anyway” to a DND Warrior is satisfying lmao— KC ♛ (@nigerianprynce) January 16, 2024
28.
I don’t like the fact that winter is really giving WINTER. pic.twitter.com/5CE0OFrpHv— Angel C. Dye (@blkgrlpoet) January 15, 2024
29.
when my friends give me advice that lowkey makes sense but ruins my delusional pov pic.twitter.com/4Ru82ZOY9o— JOAN of ART (@umcornell) January 15, 2024
30.
toddlers are so unserious, like why do you have a beer belly— vxz 🍂 (@vxsjmz) January 14, 2024
31.
pug owners: my dog is the cutest thing ever— 🏴☠️ (@1piecehub) March 25, 2021
the dog: pic.twitter.com/faWs9foYAp