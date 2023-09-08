Tiffany Haddish Recalled Not Being Paid For Her First Leading Role And The Cruel Things Producers Made Her Do After Filming Was Over

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about how her first big break turned into an even bigger let down.
During a recent interview with the Associated Press, Tiffany revealed she was never paid for the first movie she had a starring role in and that she was also homeless while filming.
“My very first movie I ever did that I was the star in, I was homeless while I was shooting that movie,” Tiffany said of the unnamed project.
“They were supposed to pay me $1,200 to do the movie. They never paid me. They never paid me a dime."
Instead of payment, the producers encouraged Tiffany to sell physical copies of the film on her own to earn a source of income that way.
"The producers gave me 10 DVDs and said, ‘Sell those. Good luck.’ I never saw the movie.”
The Afterparty star admitted the film was a non-union project, so unfortunately, there wasn't much that she could do about the unjust treatment.
After the success of her hilarious friends comedy, Girls Trip, the unnamed project ended up making a comeback. It started airing on network TV and even on streaming platforms.
"It’s everywhere that movie! I don’t get a dime. It’s the second worst movie I was ever in. Not a penny,”
To learn more about Tiffany, be sure to watch her full Associate Press interview below.