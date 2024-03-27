Skip To Content
    "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" Season 2 Premiere Was Absolutely Wild, And People Had A Lot To Say About It

    WE NEED MORE!

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    My reality TV prayers have been answered because Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is officially back on my screen!

    The cast of Summer House posing together on a red carpet at an event, dressed in formal attire
    Bravo / Bryan Bedder / Bravo via Getty Images

    Season 1 was filled with big laughs and big-time drama, and after watching the Season 2 premiere on March 25, I can say it looks as if we'll be getting even more of that.

    Group photo of the cast from with casual and stylish attire, and a dog seated at the front
    Bravo / Stephanie Dianai / Bravo via Getty

    With a new cast member, hilarious one-liners, and Milo, I know I'm going to love tuning in each week.

    Here's what people thought about the newest episode:


    And if you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a little more fun.

    1.

    VH1

    2.

    Bravo

    3.

    Twitter: @muff_dawg7

    4.

    Twitter: @michelinmillen

    5.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @b0mbchell_

    6.

    HBO Max / Via Twitter: @Simmy_Ali

    7.

    NBC / Via Twitter: @_MissLeandra

    8.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @_loveRachel_

    9.

    Twitter: @Cityboi90

    10.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @getahobbyjill

    11.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @MarTEAnisEddy

    12.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @Troistruths

    13.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @michelinmillen

    14.

    NBC / Via Twitter: @AsToldByDezz

    15.

    Twitter: @chaoticairsign

    16.

    Twitter: @JasmynBeKnowing

    17.

    VH1 / Via Twitter: @ItsMorphinTime_

    18.

    HBO Max / Via Twitter: @QuentinTHarris