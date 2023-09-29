Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I don't play 'bout my baby!"
what’s an interaction you had with a celebrity that was fucked up and evil pic.twitter.com/ZAoCrE3oIj— zach silberberg supports SAG-AFTRA (@zachsilberberg) September 22, 2023
Spreading lies on the internet is crazy, it’s okay for her to deny a picture. People don’t understand sometimes you just want to shop in peace, if she stops and takes one picture people will just keep following her and won’t leave us alone. https://t.co/ENSDaV28jf— Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) September 28, 2023
And another thing, I’ve never heard her talk to someone like that, especially to someone who asked her for a picture, like why would you try to make her look like that, she’s sweetest person in the world. I just couldn’t let this go, especially if i was there like you said i was https://t.co/ENSDaV28jf— Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) September 28, 2023
It’s the advocacy, protection, and love for me! pic.twitter.com/0S8UjyngZc— Ophelia M. Byers (she/HER) (@_OpheliaByers_) September 29, 2023
You feel me bro, just trying to go viral— Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) September 28, 2023
The fact that people feel entitled to get an autograph on demand from a famous person is annoying ASF. They are people too, and when they’re not performing their craft, they deserve some peace in their lives too. She didn’t owe them 💩!— Here For THEE Comments 1 (@forthecomments1) September 28, 2023