    People Are Applauding How Fast Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Came To Her Defense After She Was Being Trolled On Twitter

    "I don't play 'bout my baby!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A person on Twitter called out Olympic medalist Simone Biles online for her alleged "rude" behavior, and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, quickly stepped in to shut those allegations down.

    Earlier this week, a woman responded to a viral tweet that asked people to share their past bad experiences with celebrities. Her interaction allegedly involved the decorated gymnast while she was shopping at a cosmetics store in the summer of 2021.

    In tweets that have since been protected by the author, the woman claimed, "Simone Biles came into a makeup store I worked at with her now husband. She was so fucking rude LMAO."

    "My coworker's daughter did gymnastics, so she politely asked for a picture with her during checkout, and Simone said, 'Absolutely not! Your daughter is four, she doesn't even know me.'"

    The woman then alleged that Simone complained about the interaction with the 4-year-old to the store's manager. Simone also didn't like feeling like people were staring at her and when the store tried to offer solutions, Simone supposedly turned them down.

    "The store offered curbside [assistance] and she declined. She was so rude to the staff. We offered her help (as we do with everyone) and she said, 'Do I look dumb?'"

    She went on to claim that Simone's husband Jonathan was a "sweetheart" and mouthed the words "I'm sorry" after the alleged incident occurred.

    The tweets generated a lot of attention online, and it wasn't long until Jonathan saw them for himself. The Green Bay Packers safety took to Twitter to respond to the woman and defend his wife's name.

    Jonathan didn't appreciate the woman "spreading lies" on the internet and explained that in any instance, Simone has every right to durn down a photo opportunity.

    Twitter: @jjowens_3

    He also emphasized that he "never heard [Simone] talk to someone like that, especially someone who asked for a picture." Jonathan called Simone the "sweetest person in the world," which is one of the reasons why he couldn't look past these allegations.

    Twitter: @jjowens_3

    Commenters acknowledged Jonathan's tweets, applauding the way he stood up for Simone.

    Twitter: @_OpheliaByers_
    Twitter: @jjowens_3

    Twitter: @forthecomments1

    And this isn't the first time fans came to Simone's defense. They extended the same grace when Simone was trolled for her wedding hairstyle and when someone tried to diminish her Olympic achievements.

    But the support's going to do it for us every time! To read the woman's full claims, check out the tweets below.

